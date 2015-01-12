TV Review: NBC’s ‘72nd Annual Golden Globes’

Tina Fey and Amy Poehler returned for a third and final time to host the 72nd Annual Golden Globes on NBC. The awards show, sponsored by the Hollywood Foreign Press Association, aired Jan. 11 at 8 p.m. The following are reviews from TV critics around the web, compiled by B&C.

“Finally, although Fey and Poehler joked about the way TV is treated at the Globes during the monologue (they ran out of time before discussing it), the time lag for winners in those categories before reaching the stage proved a drag throughout the evening.”

—Brian Lowry,Variety

“Their routine–the now-familiar, seemingly effortless ping-ponging between them–began with the usual skewering of the latest movies mixed with on-point pokes at the industry’s shallowness and sexism. ”

—James Poniewozik, Time

“The HFPA definitely lived up to its reputation of honoring new shows and actors for the first time. There were some I cheered for (Gina Rodriguez, Jane the Virgin, Transparent) and a couple I didn’t like (Ruth Wilson, The Affair). But, overall they seemed to get it right. TV is so blessed right now with so much good work that these races can become so close and almost impossible to say any winner didn’t deserve the nod.”

—Jethro Nededog , The Wrap

“If another theme emerged throughout the evening, it was that in both film and television, this was the year of the disenfranchised.”

—Jeremy Gerard, Deadline

“But oof, that bit with Margaret Cho as the Kim regime's representative in the Hollywood Foreign Press, which managed a trio of awards-show sins: it was unfunny, racist, and incredibly long. To add insult to injury, the Globes kept bringing the bit back throughout the night, even choosing it to close out the telecast. ”

—Staff,Vulture