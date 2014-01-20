TV Review: 'Klondike'

Discovery premieres miniseries Klondike, the network's first foray into the scripted space, on Monday at 9/8c. Below is a compilation of reviews from around the web.

"There are many fine moments in Klondike, cinematic scenes of grandeur and dialogue that rise to poetry. But too often both then fall prey to self-conscious staginess, many repetitive scenes of dirt and endless conversations about the animal nature of man."

--Mary McNamara, Los Angeles Times

"As the series wraps with definitive endings for all the characters, it appears Discovery won’t be making a return trip for “Klondike 2: The Legend of Haskell’s Gold” — even if ratings go through the roof. Nevertheless, the attention and care the network has shown its first scripted effort bodes well for future endeavors."

--Geoff Berkshire, Variety

"That everyone is concerned with one particular killing when murder appears to be common doesn’t make much sense, and the dialogue sometimes sounds too 21st century, but the exploration of what greed and deprivation do to people holds your attention."

--Neil Genzlinger,The New York Times

"There is a lot of telling, to be sure, but there's also enough effective showing in the six hours to make you forget the platitudes about life in the wild and the danger and madness of risking it all. A less beautiful portrait that was poorly acted may have spotlighted the writing style more negatively, but Klondike never feels too laden by the style."

--Tim Goodman, The Hollywood Reporter

"Klondike is melodramatic, but feels more substantial because of minutely detailed scripts, by Paul Scheuring, among others, and fully realized performances."

--David Wiegand, The SF Gate