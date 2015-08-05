TV Review: Hulu’s ‘Difficult People’

Trending

Difficult People, a comedy executive produced by Amy Poehler, premieres on Hulu Wednesday. The eight-episode, half-hour sitcom is created by Julie Klausner and stars Klausner and Billy Eichner as 30-something aspiring comics in New York City. The following are reviews from TV critics around the web, compiled by B&C.

“And yes, they are self-absorbed, hypercritical people who you would and should hate. But the reason the show works is that, very subtly, it’s mocking them. Julie and Billy are all about self-loathing, and they invite you to loathe right along with them.”
Neil Genzlinger, The New York Times

“TV has reveled in such self-absorbed characters, but these two are so perfectly loathsome and oblivious to the feelings of others, it’s almost hard not to root for them. Consider it a half-hour that proves bad company, TV-wise, can be good fun.”
Brian Lowry, Variety

“Hulu is the perfect place for a comedy like Difficult People. Its world is not expansive enough to be a traditional sitcom, although that may be because Difficult People is on Hulu, not despite it.”
Molly Eichel, A.V. Club

“It’s easy to see why the series, created by Klausner, has the imprimatur of executive producer Amy Poehler, whose own shtick often trades on a bug-eyed tartness that Klausner and Eichner, with their relatively lower profiles, can take to more boundary-pushing extremes.”
Keith Uhlich, The Hollywood Reporter

“So why is a show about obnoxious people so funny? Well, the writing is hilariously great, as are the performances. But, mostly, it all works because Billy and Julie are so clueless.”
David WiegandSan Francisco Chronicle

“But at a time when the world is overrun with Twitter-infatuated part-time comedians, this portrait of fame-thirsty New Yorkers is spot-on, and often very funny. They could be this generation’s Will and Grace.”
Melissa Maerz, Entertainment Weekly