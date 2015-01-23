TV Review: History’s ‘Sons of Liberty’

History’s miniseries Sons of Liberty follows Sam Adams, John Adams, Paul Revere, John Hancock and Dr. Joseph Warren as they start the revolution against the British. The series premieres Jan. 25 at 9 p.m. and runs through Jan. 27. The following are reviews from TV critics around the web, compiled by B&C.

"The fact is (so to speak), the three-night miniseries launching Sunday is both dramatically rewarding and frequently informative as it looks at the band of Boston rebels who planted the seeds of independence through their defiance of the British some 20 years before the Declaration of Independence."

—David Wiegand,San Francisco Chronicle

"Sons Of Liberty is more interested in capturing the dramatic, visceral nature of the battles, rather than the bureaucracy of discussions about taxation with representation."

—Molly Eichel,A.V. Club

"Although generally interesting and handsomely done, the program isn’t without its excesses, and some of the liberties taken here, creatively and historically, have little to do with the price of tea."

—Brian Lowry, Variety

"Sons of Liberty rips the powdered wigs off America’s founding fathers. In a good way. The three-night series follows the seeds of the American Revolution from around 1765 to the dawn of the formal military conflict. It's infotainment in a sense, dramatizing the lives of the revolutionaries in ways that can feel a bit soapish. They’re also true to the way it really happened."

—David Hinckley,New York Daily News

"Directed by industry veteran Kari Skogland (Liberty Stands Still, The Borgias) and featuring a fine cast of American and British thesps, the energetic, irreverent, and at times humorous six-hour drama is certainly not undistinguished, but it's no classic of the genre."

—Tirdad Derakhshani,Philadelphia Inquirer