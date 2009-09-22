TV Review: The Good Wife

The Good Wife, starring Julianna Margulies, premieres Tuesday night on CBS. The following commentary are from TV critics around the Web, compiled by B&C.

“Mostly politicians [in TV dramas] are typecast as cads and criminal suspects on shows like Law & Order …The Good Wife takes its cue from real life, not just the headlines, and is all the better for it.”



-Alessandra Stanley, The New York Times

“The Good Wife is confident and polished, and a much better showcase for Margulies than her last legal drama… For what it’s trying to do, The Good Wife has already hit on it quite well.”



-Alan Sepinwall, The Star-Ledger

“A riveting character study of an increasingly common American political icon, that blank-faced woman standing by the politician lugubriously confessing his sexual improprieties.”



-Glenn Garvin, Miami Herald

“Margulies is flat-out fantastic as a 40ish woman who has to go back to work to support her family.”



-Jonathan Storm, Philadelphia Inquirer

“The season’s most enjoyable new drama is a terrific vehicle for ER star Margulies.”



-Hal Boedeker, Orlando Sentinel

“This series belongs to Margulies. It is pitched to women, and it is her vehicle. She is in virtually every frame, and she absolutely shines.”



-David Zurawik, Baltimore Sun

“The problem I have with The Good Wife is something that mars too much TV: telegraphing. The obviousness that winds through tonight’s premiere is irritating and lazy.”



-Matthew Gilbert, The Boston Globe

“There’s no sure-fire path to TV success, but giving a good actress good material is an awfully good place to start.”



-Robert Bianco, USA Today

“Julianna Margulies is back on television. And with any luck, she’s here to stay; The Good Wife…is hands-down the best new drama of the season.”



-Mary McNamara, Los Angeles Times