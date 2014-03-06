TV Review: FX’s ‘Saint George’

FX premieres Saint George on Thursday, March 6, 9 p.m. ET. The George Lopez vehicle was created under Debmar-Mercury’s 10-90 model and will be picked up for an additional 90 episodes if it hits a ratings threshold. The following are reviews from TV critics around the web, compiled by B&C.

“Returning for another sitcom that features his first name in the title, George Lopez and everyone else, including the producers of Home Improvement, sleepwalks through Saint George, a numbingly awful multicamera sitcom that plays like something conjured in a lab once the presumably magical ingredient ‘George Lopez’ was acquired.”

—Brian Lowry, Variety

“Saint George is more in keeping with the executive mentality that gave us such programming concepts as winning a time slot by putting on the least objectionable option available. It smells like something that’s been tested in focus groups to within an inch of its life.”

—Phil Dyess-Nugent, A.V. Club

“The pilot's script is a lot to ask a sitcom to do, also introducing the blonde-babe ex and their red-haired nebbish son. Who reminds George of his own fat childhood. Which he can't forget anyway, with constant ribbing from his sex-crazed cousin Junior and uncle Tio (duh), played respectively by Dexter's David Zayas and Machete Killsmeanie Danny Trejo, both of whom deserve better.”

—Diane Werts, Newsday

“The character resembles George Lopez the stand-up comedian—aggressive, coarse, sometimes political and often incorrect—not at all. It feels at times as if the pages of two pilots had been shuffled together like playing cards.”

—Robert Lloyd, Los Angeles Times

“And that’s why I’m surprised that his latest effort, Saint George, is such a disappointment. I can only judge the one episode made available for review (Thursday night’s series premiere on FX), but the sitcom, co-created by Lopez, David McFadzean and Matt Williams, is cookie-cutter and one-dimensional—with thinly written characters and, most notably, a hyperactive laugh track that’s really grating.”

—Michael Starr, New York Post