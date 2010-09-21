TV Review: Fox's 'Raising Hope'

Fox’s new sitcom Raising Hope, from My Name is Earl creator Greg Garcia, premieres Tuesday, Sept. 21 at 9:00 p.m. The following are reviews from TV critics around the Web, compiled by B&C:



“The real success of Raising Hope comes from creator Greg Garcia. He’s created a new style that I call sophisticated white trash, shows about lower middle class families without much education who are still surprisingly bright and clever. Garcia doesn’t look down at his characters, but instead he shows just how much love and affection he has for hardworking families.” - John Kubicek, BuddyTV

“Raising Hope is funny, sweet, occasionally provocative, and occasionally over-the-top in a regrettable way.” - Mary McNamara, The Los Angeles Times

“Raising Hope will leave you feeling better about the state of the network sitcom. It’s kicking and screaming.” - Mark A. Perigard, Boston Herald

“I’m not sure exactly what kind of sick kudos I should give a sitcom that includes a scene of a baby witnessing its own mother’s electrocution, but hey, when it works, it works. The pilot has brass and confidence, mixed with moments of baby-flavored sweetness, and in a fall season with a really spotty set of new network comedies, it’s hard not to see this one as the bright spot.” - Emily Nussbaum, New York Magazine

“The show’s tone is wildly uneven, sticking mostly with the comedy equivalent of a mean sneer only to suddenly sink into squishy sentimentality.” - Tom Maurstad, The Dallas Morning News

“This one has the potential to be Fox’s best live-action comedy in a couple years (no, that isn’t saying much), but it also has the potential to get ugly in a hurry.” - Daniel Fienberg, HitFix