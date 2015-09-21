TV Review: Fox’s ‘Minority Report’

Based on a feature film by Steven Spielberg, Fox’s Minority Report premieres Monday at 9 p.m. ET. Meagan Good, Stark Sands, Nick Zano and Wilmer Valderrama star in this science fiction thriller set in 2065. The following are reviews from TV critics around the web, compiled by B&C.

"Still, the biggest stumbling block for Report is that precog at the center. We've grown used to troubled, damaged heroes— they're about the only kind we have on TV these days. But that doesn't mean we're ready for a hero who spends most of the first hour all whiny, mopey and dejected."

—Robert Bianco, USA Today

"Minority Report is more faithful to its source material in its noisy, sensory-overloading vision of the near future. Animated advertisements litter the D.C. landscape, pushing everything from marijuana edibles to political candidates. The constant drone of public address systems become an additional vehicle for background information, each more or less intoning 'It’s the future!' Elsewhere, indicators of the time period are laid on thick: A new, more sensitive nickname for Washington’s NFL franchise, characters with fetishes for 20th century antiques, and a legitimately clever Simpsons nod."

—Erik Adams, A.V. Club

"The dialogue is leaden and cliched — 'You forget,' Agatha warns her brother: 'The only future you cannot see is your own!' — and some of the whiz-bang technology from the film looks less impressive now that other movies and TV shows have had 13 years to copy it into present-day."

—Alan Sepinwall, HitFix

"Setting aside the built-in name recognition, Minority Report feels like a bit of a retread in more ways than one, largely mirroring Fox’s 2013 stab at doing a sci-fi crime drama, Almost Human, which was also set in a slightly dystopian future. Cut through the window dressing, though, and it’s just another way of putting fresh paint on a procedural."

—Brian Lowry, Variety

"In the end, Minority Report isn’t here for anyone to think too much about, but just enough to stay involved. It looks good, and the pilot lays enough groundwork for the series to go in some interesting directions in episodes ahead. Just don’t expect it to break much new ground."

—Kwame Opam, The Verge