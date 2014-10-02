TV Review: Fox’s ‘Gracepoint’

In Gracepoint, the 10-episode remake of the popular 2013 U.K. drama Broadchurch, a young boy is found dead in the titular and fictional California town, and David Tennant (Doctor Who) and Anna Gunn (Breaking Bad) are on the case as detectives. Scripted by Chris Chibnall, who also wrote the eight-part Broadchurch, Gracepoint debuts Thursday on Fox. The following are reviews from TV critics around the web, compiled by B&C.

“Forget its curious pedigree. Gracepoint, a smoldering drama about a homicide in a small California beach town, is pretty good television.”

—Neil Genzlinger, New York Times

“Gracepoint is not a poorly made television show: There’s attractive cinematography and solid acting throughout. But the energy levels are off, as though those involved were all waiting for someone else to step up and pull the whole production out of a stupor.”

—Myles McNutt, A.V. Club

“One hour should be enough to convince most Broadchurch fans that Gracepoint is not nearly as good. A few more hours in, and all viewers may start thinking this American adaptation of the British hit simply isn't good enough — whether they've seen Broadchurch or not.”

—Robert Bianco, USA Today

“Those who get started, moreover, should want to stay and see how the mystery plays out. Yet while it’s hard to pinpoint, Gracepoint can’t help but feel as if something significant has been lost in translation.”

—Brian Lowry, Variety

“The funny thing about Gracepoint is, well, it just seems to be missing something. Having watched both, it sort of feels like going back to a restaurant and ordering the same entreé off the menu. The first time is fantastic and memorable, but the second time, though the ingredients are very much the same, lacks the magic that made it so delicious the first time.”

—Brian Moylan, The Guardian

“But with Tennant providing so obvious an overlap, it's all but impossible to discuss Gracepoint without comparing it with Broadchurch, beside which it seems intentionally dumbed down.”

—Mary McNamara, Los Angeles Times