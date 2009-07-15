TV Review: Dark Blue

Dark Blue, from producer Jerry Bruckheimer, is a cop series featuring Dylan McDermott which premieres Wednesday at 10 p.m. on TNT. Watch a preview below.

“It’s a mark of how far cable networks have progressed with original drama that they can now offer a new series like Dark Blue that is absolutely ordinary.”



-David Hinckley, New York Daily News

“An unambitious cop drama subsumed by undercover cliches.”



-Matthew Gilbert, The Boston Globe

“The show’s somber tone is faintly laughable, given that it makes its cast say and do such predictable things.”



-Maureen Ryan, Chicago Tribune

“In a summer already overflowing with bad news and bad TV, the last thing we need is another indistinguishably dark cop show.”



-Robert Bianco, USA Today

“Dark Blue’s great supporting cast and high production values may buy its star enough time to disappear as effectively into his role as his undercover team disappears into theirs.”



-Mary McNamara, Los Angeles Times

“This is a solid and particularly well-produced cop show - and should be, with Jerry Bruckheimer topping the credits - although we take off points for extreme violence.”



-Verne Gay, Newsday

“It’s too soon to say whether their characters are interesting enough to make Dark Blue worth coming back to.”



-Ellen Gray, Philadelphia Daily News



“Cop shows are a dime a dozen, and highly stylized ones briefly do well as shiny objects that entrance viewers.”



-Randee Dawn, Reuters

[embed]https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=BOosd3WcYiY[/embed]