TV Review: The CW's 'Hellcats'

The CW’s cheer drama Hellcats debuts Sept. 8 at 9 p.m. The following are reviews from TV critics around the Web, compiled by B&C:

“I must admit I’m intrigued by any show that showcases teamwork’s necessary companions —patience and forbearance — while also evoking ‘Flashdance.’” - Mary McNamara, The Los Angeles Times

“Yes, audiences should beware not to let their eyes roll too far back in their heads at the fantasy concept of a) swapping scholarships midsemester and b) a protagonist who wows everyone in sight…But once the concept is firmly established, Hellcats makes a graceful backflip, with multilayered characters that defy expectations.” - Randee Dawn, The Hollywood Reporter

“Obviously the CW wanted to milk the popularity of shows like Glee, which has singing and dancing. And is enormously popular. You can’t blame the CW (except maybe for leaving out the creativity, for having a terrible script and for the acting, which hurts to witness).” - Tim Goodman, San Francisco Chronicle

“Played partly tongue in cheek, the show’s premiere isn’t quite unabashedly trashy enough to completely qualify as a guilty pleasure, but one can see it developing into that.” - Brian Lowry,Variety

“It’s almost laughably formulaic, but the formula works like a charm…’Hellcats’ is one part youth melodrama, one part “Glee” in skimpy spandex.” - Frazier Moore,ABC News



“The show’s going for a Glee vibe, but instead of feeling uplift and inspiration as you watch the skin-baring cheer performances, you feel a little cheap.” – Jonathan Storm, The Philadelphia Inquirer

“That it’s not completely terrible is probably due to the presence of Ashley Tisdale, the blond-turned-brunette High School Musical star who brings much needed levity to a pilot that threatens to take itself too seriously.” – Rob Owen, Pittsburgh Post-Gazette

“Bottom line: We’ll let out a cheer when it’s canceled.” – Chuck Barney,Contra Costa Times

“For a show about cheerleading, where’s all the spirit? If the surgeons on Grey’s Anatomy can find humor in their hectic lives, then so can this ultra earnest bunch. Otherwise, it’s going to be a quick fall to the bottom of the TV pyramid.” – Mara Reinstein, Us Weekly

“I mean, it’s called Hellcats – the name itself implies a certain self-aware cheekiness. If you go into it expecting convoluted plots fueled by illogical decisions, romantic entanglements, cat fights and any excuse to get the attractive young cast members into situations where they’re wearing as few clothes as possible, you will not be disappointed.” - Cindy White, IGN