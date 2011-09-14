TV Review: The CW’s 'H8R'

The CW premieres its new Mario Lopez-hosted reality series H8R on Sept. 14 at 8 p.m. The following are reviews from TV critics around the web, compiled by B&C.

“Ostensibly an anti-bullying effort for the TMZ era, it makes the celebrities look like giant babies.” — Hank Stuever, The Washington Post

“In brief, H8R is devoted to the questionable idea that minor celebrities, especially ones from other reality shows, require a separate reality show to protect them from people saying bad things about them on the Internet.” — James Poniewozik, TIME

“The Saved by the Bell star and the TBL: The Beautiful Life network have joined forces on H8R, an astoundingly stupid and offensive reality series in which Mario Lopez’s D-list friends confront people who dislike them and make it clear that it’s unacceptable for anybody to have an opinion or express it on the Internet, or at least a negative opinion.” — Daniel Fienberg, Hitfix

“Whether they’re acting out of cowardice or indifference, the ‘Net has become a place to take free shots with no or minimal consequences. H8R addresses that — but really doesn’t, because it reduces the issue to celebrities having hurt feelings over playground insults.” — David Hinckley, New York Daily News

“The idea is that some person happy enough to be filmed insulting a famous person is then confronted by that person, first to be flummoxed — that moment of embarrassment is where the lesson lies — and then converted.” — Robert Lloyd, Los Angeles Times