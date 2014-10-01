TV Review: CBS’ ‘Stalker’

Stalker — which debuts Wednesday on CBS — centers around detectives who investigate incidents of stalking for the LAPD’s Threat Assessment Unit. Created by Kevin Williamson (The Following) the psychological thriller stars Maggie Q (Nikita) as lieutenant Beth Davis and Dylan McDermott (Hostages) as detective Jack Larsen. The following are reviews from TV critics around the web, compiled by B&C.

“Given the creativity and complexity of so much of television these days, a show this cynically conceived and constructed is, well, did I use the word ‘unforgivable’ already? I'll use it again. It's unforgivable.”

—Mary McNamara, LA Times

“Q was great fun in Nikita, but here she and her castmates are stranded amid a tired series of cliches, hitched to a vehicle built on the hope Criminal Minds viewers will be too lazy or inert to push a button. Because other than clinging to whatever audience the show’s lead-in can funnel in its direction, nothing about Stalker deserves to be sought out, much less found.”

—Brian Lowry, Variety

“Yes, Stalker tries to cover its damsel-in-distress heart; the premiere includes a case of guy-on-guy stalking. But when Mr. McDermott’s character, Detective Jack Larsen, starts talking to Beth about her breasts (gents, don’t try this at your workplace), you know the true intent here, and it’s unpalatable.”

—Neil Genzlinger, New York Times

“The new CBS suspense series Stalker is like a PSA for the paranoid. If that’s your thing, tune in Wednesday night and move carefully to the edge of your seat.”

—David Wiegand, San Francisco Chronicle

“Speaking to members of the Television Critics Association, Williamson said, ‘We all can be stalkers. We’ve all stalked someone at one time.’ When asked by the TCA ‘Why is this interesting? Why is this fun or entertaining?’ Williamson answered only, ‘Turn the channel.’ Good advice.”

—Genevieve Valentine, A.V. Club