TV Review: CBS' 'S#*! My Dad Says'

CBS’ Twitter-based comedy S#*! My Dad Says premieres Thursday, Sept. 23 at 8:30 p.m. The following are reviews from TV critics around the Web, compiled by B&C:

“If it’s any solace to the handful of organizations that are boycotting this new William Shatner sitcom over its attention-getting title, the title is the least of the reasons not to bother watching.



A better one is that it’s not very good.” - David Hinckley, New York Daily News

“Though a certain no-nonsense philosophy of life might be extracted from the utterances of Halpern’s actual $#*!-saying dad, as edited for television he’s just a hard nut with a soft center, a cuddly misanthrope with a shotgun, like some ” Andy Griffith” moonshiner.” - Robert Lloyd, The Los Angeles Times

“The first Feces My Dad Says pilot was utterly dismal. It felt like William Shatner standing on a cheaply decorated house set declaiming rude things 140 characters at a time and, at the end of every one of them, pausing and ineffectively imploring the audience to laugh.” - Daniel Fienberg, HitFix

“The show displays all the sophistication you might expect from a social media that limits its statements to 140 characers. Here’s a tweet from me: This show is a piece of (bleep).” - Mark A. Perigard, Boston Herald

“Whatever magic David E. Kelley worked on “Boston Legal” to alchemize Shatner’s nutty vibe into comic gold is lost here. It’s as if Shatner has gotten the memo that he’s a bit of a weirdo, and now instead of just being a weirdo, he self-consciously acts like a weirdo with wacky line readings. One can’t help but wonder what another elder actor who can truly radiate insanity, like, say, Jerry Stiller, could have done with this role.” - Andrew Wallenstein, The Hollywood Reporter

“One can’t help but feel that all the elements that brought this show together – the Twitter, the buzz, the celebrity casting – have crippled it from the outset. The bottom line is that, despite the tweaks, it’s still not funny enough to be on TV. I suppose I can’t fault them for trying something new, but I can fault them for making such a rudimentary comedy. Everyone involved is better than this.” - Matt Fowler, IGN