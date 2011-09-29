TV Review: CBS' ‘How to Be a Gentleman'

CBS debuts its new comedy, How to be a Gentleman on Sept. 29 at 8:30 p.m. ET. The following are reviews from TV critics around the web, compiled by B&C.

“While the lead-in The Big Bang Theory celebrates uniqueness, this show is all about fitting the mold.” — Matthew Gilbert, Boston Globe

“There may be something salvageable here - this kind of odd couple pairing worked great in, well, The Odd Couple — but the pilot is virtually humorless. There’s one small joke that lands, about why Dillon has a black circular tattoo on his upper arm, but otherwise, even the canned laugh track sounds underwhelmed.” — David Wiegand, San Francisco Chronicle

“Snob and slob, they could not be more of a Felix and Oscar were Neil Simon chained to a chair in the writers room. But that is an armature that will be reused until the sun explodes; indeed, it’s the template for the network’s biggest comedy,Two and a Half Men, both in its new and classic flavors, and for its other new fall sitcom, 2 Broke Girls, as well.” — Robert Lloyd, Los Angeles Times

“But on top of having a dated premise, it just feels tired. Dillon is essentially playing a Johnny Drama who never went to Hollywood. Hornsby’s doing Felix Unger, but without the unrelenting self-confidence that Tony Randall brought to that role in the ’70s.” — Alan Sepinwall, Hitfix

“It has a fabulous supporting cast, but the two lead characters have big problems. One, David Hornsby, who hilariously played Rickety Cricket on FX’s It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia, is flat. The other, Kevin Dillon, who was less impressive as Johnny Drama on HBO’s Entourage, is, well, a big jerk.” — Jonathan Storm, Philadelphia Inquirer