TV Review: CBS' 'Hawaii Five-0'

CBS’ reboot of Hawaii Five-0 premieres Monday, Sept. 20 at 10 p.m. The following are reviews from TV critics around the Web, compiled by B&C:

“Not thought-provoking, not innovative, not super-quotable the next day (unless you want to trot out the old “Book ‘em, Danno” catchphrase, which the new show wisely does at one point). But entertaining, in the kind of mindless but effective style of your better action flicks.” - Daniel Fienberg, HitFix

“Following a script that is neatly balanced between action, clever banter and serious issues, the group defies the prefab packaging that plagues so many crime-fighting team shows and plays to an audience too young to remember even Jack Lord’s fabulous hair.” - Mary McNamara, The Los Angeles Times

“The show feels enough like the original Hawaii Five-0, which ran from 1968-80, to qualify as a respectful and affectionate remake of the material.” - Matthew Gilbert, The Boston Globe

“There was room for some contemporary improvement. And with that mission accomplished, Hawaii Five-0 just might be one remake with staying power.” - Chuck Barney, Kansas City Star