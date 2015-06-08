TV Review: Bravo’s ‘Odd Mom Out’

Bravo’s half-hour scripted comedy Odd Mom Out premieres June 8 at 10 p.m. ET. The series stars author Jill Kargman as she navigates the elitist Upper East Side in New York. Andy Buckley, Joanna Cassidy, Abby Elliot, Sean Kleier, Julie Rottenberg and Elisa Zuritsky join her in the cast. The following are reviews from TV critics around the web, compiled by B&C.

“So let's admit societal awareness isn't the strong suit of Odd Mom Out. Neither, at least initially, is the firm sense of self behind privileged Kargman's humble-brag (as based on her book Momzillas). Monday's pilot feels oddly both overbroad and too nuanced, only finding some right-sized funny near its end.”

—Diane Werts, Newsday

“Regardless, Kargman’s intimate knowledge of this elite universe always feels grounded in first-hand experience, and the laughs are frequent and genuine. So, congrats, one-percenters — you have a Louie to call your own.”

—Keith Uhlich, The Hollywood Reporter

“Odd Mom Out comes to Bravo with a clear voice and point of view. It’s just that the perspective warrants such marginal interest or sympathy as to significantly narrow its appeal.”

—Brian Lowry, Variety

“Odd Mom Out, is entertaining, even if many of the jokes are familiar. Envy and contempt are the twin engines that power our unending fascination with the have-mores. These days there is something especially satisfying about the Malthusian struggle of too many rich and powerful people pursuing too few private schools, helicopter pads and front-row bikes at Soul Cycle.”

—Alessandra Stanley, New York Times

“That Kargman, who has something of the young Joan Rivers about her, tempered with a touch of Lily Tomlin, is not a conventional lead works in her character's favor; once the show establishes its milieu, it becomes more a celebration of Jill's helpless, antic otherness than an out-and-out attack on the upper-crust life that alternately tempts and repels her.”

—Robert Lloyd, Los Angeles Times