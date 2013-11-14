TV Review: Amazon's 'Alpha House'

Amazon debuts its first original series Alpha House, a political comedy starring John Goodman, on Thursday. The following are reviews from TV critics around the web, compiled by B&C.

“Although the show includes cameos by the likes of Cynthia Nixon and Wanda Sykes, Alpha House derives its strength from the playful hazing and camaraderie among the central quartet, as well as their overworked staffs and unseen spouses, who (in Gil John’s case, at least) appear to be running the show from afar.”



–Brian Lowry, Variety

“And while there are quite a few other shows set in the milieu of Beltway politics, there is none other in which Barack Obama is president and Mitch McConnell is the Senate minority leader, as they are here. But there is one dead giveaway that we are not in the version of Washington that we read about every day: The Republicans and Democrats on Alpha House actually speak to one another. ”



–David Carr, The New York Times

“Biting, profane and cynical, Alpha House, like HBO’s Veep, doesn’t cast its politicians in the best of light. They’re mainly self absorbed and looking to take the easy way out.”



–Chuck Barney, San Jose Mercury News

“If you’re looking for clever comedy, you won’t find it in Alpha House — not yet, anyway.”



–Michael Starr, New York Post

“Regardless of whether it’s biased or not, Alpha House has some funny and original thoughts to offer. It’s not quite laugh out loud hysterical, but with leads as talented as John Goodman, Clark Johnson and Matt Malloy, it definitely has the potential to get there.”



–Mack Rawden, Cinema Blend

“The series has potential, but for everything it hits on the mark (politicians don’t go on The Colbert Report because ‘he makes you look like a horse’s ass’) it all just feels too late to the (Republican) party.”



–Aly Semigran, Hollywood.com