TV Review: ABC's 'Revenge'

ABC premieres its new drama Revenge on Wednesday at 10 p.m. ET. The following are reviews from TV critics around the Web, compiled by B&C.

“[W]hat gives Revenge the potential to last as an ongoing series (after all, doesn’t Emily have to run out of victims?) is the well-drawn characters and the sense that Emily does have a conscience beyond the desire for payback.” — James Poniewozik, TIME

“As is often the case with melodrama, I find Revenge essentially unconvincing and also quite likable. At times, it has something of the sound and silliness of kids playing at being sophisticated adults.” — Robert Lloyd, Los Angeles Times

“Prepared for gourmet cheese, I found Revenge to be intelligently paced and acted.” — Hank Stuever, The Washington Post

“[T]here will have to be some complications or a lot of stalling to make this work long-term. But the pilot is enjoyable enough that you should add it to your DVR as a solidly soapy option.” — Tim Goodman, The Hollywood Reporter

“The show looks great, and it often sounds good, particularly when Emily is delivering a line we know is nasty but her victim doesn’t. It also boasts a decent cast, with Stowe making a particularly formidable foe.” — Robert Bianco, USA Today