TV Review: ABC's 'GCB'

ABC premieres its new comedy-drama GCB – what has been called a new Desperate Houswives — on Sunday night at 10 p.m. The following are reviews from TV critics around the Web, compiled by B&C.

“For people looking for the next Housewives, GCB could be the perfect replacement. And no doubt the controversy will drive the curious to check it out. Either way, GCB probably will strike it rich.” — Tim Goodman, The Hollywood Reporter

“GCB feels like a freshly unboxed set of life-size Rodeo Barbies arranged around a notion of what living in Dallas must be like. Based on a successful self-published 2008 novel with a network (and newspaper) unfriendly title (Good Christian B——), the show is aimed at women, but you can tell it’s been cooked up mainly by men whose intent is transparent.” — Hank Stuever, The Washington Post

“If there is a way to deepen these character sketches, add some warmth, and perfect the balance of comic inanity, humanity, and Christianity, then there’s some hope for GCB. Right now these women just seem mean. And while that may hew to ‘reality’ for churchgoers who recognize these types from a few pews back, it’s not much fun - good, Christian or otherwise.” — Sarah Rodman, The Boston Globe

“There are some funny lines here and there, but overall, the show lacks satirical teeth. If you’re going to do this kind of comedy, take a page from Suburgatory and pull out a few more stops. Grounding the characters too deeply in whatever passes for reality on TV doesn’t necessarily dampen their comedic potential, but in this case, that seems to be the result.” — David Wiegand, The San Francisco Chronicle

“The actresses are working so hard that it’s nice to see them get a little help from the writers. The scenes in which they deal with the issue of forgiveness fall flat, especially when Carlene and Amanda argue by quoting scripture. A show this light and silly can’t support profundity.” — Tom Conroy, Media Life