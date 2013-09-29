TV Review: ABC's 'Betrayal'

ABC premieres Betrayal, a nighttime soap about a married photographer who has an affair with a lawyer, on Sunday at 10 p.m. The following are reviews from TV critics around the web, compiled by B&C.

“Sex, treachery, murder: Betrayal is a show with everything – except decent writing, believable characters, and anything else that would provide a reason to watch.”



–Robert Bianco, USA Today

“Barring an unexpected turn for the better, the show seems destined to generate more unintended giggles than heat (the ads should really say ‘ABC’s funniest new series!’).”



–Brian Lowry,Variety

“Presumably, all sorts of twists and machinations lie ahead, but the premiere doesn’t make much of a case for sticking around to see what they are.”



–Neil Genzlinger, The New York Times

“So Unfaithful meets The Godfather meets The Good Wife (it’s Chicago!) and, of course, Revenge. But as Baron von Frankenstein discovered to his chagrin, you may be able to animate a bunch of assembled parts, but you will not like what happens next.”



–Mary McNamara, Los Angeles Times

“So far, there’s not much here you don’t see coming from many miles away, and there’s barely enough chemistry between Ware and Townsend to make things bubble.”



–Hank Stuever, The Washington Post