TV Review: ABC’s ‘Forever’

ABC premieres Forever—starring an immortal medical examiner—on Monday Sept. 22, 10 p.m. ET. The drama will premiere at its regular time period Tuesday, Sept. 23 at 10 p.m. ET. The following are reviews from TV critics around the web, compiled by B&C.

“The actual crimes in the first two episodes, though, feel like the same old same old, immortal medical examiner or not.”

—Neil Genzlinger, New York Times

“The premise is ridiculous and made more so by the obvious attempt to disguise the fact that ABC, afflicted with a bad case of Elementary envy, is out to make its own Sherlock Holmes knockoff in the story of a physician who cannot die.”

—David Wiegand, San Francisco Chronicle

“For some reason, TV has a bad habit of squandering immortality in the context of pedestrian police procedurals. Fox did as much in New Amsterdam, and ABC apes the formula in Forever, an oddly uninvolving drama that forces one to contemplate what Castle might look like if the lead character couldn’t die.”

—Brian Lowry, Variety

“Despite its strong cast and potentially interesting premise, Forever fails to distinguish itself among a network landscape littered with quasi-serialized crime procedurals.”

—Kate Kulzick, A.V. Club

“Thinner, more derivative shows than this have become successful, and if it turns out viewers like Gruffudd, plus his chemistry with skeptical cop Alana de la Garza, it could turn into a minor hit for ABC. (Though odds on that would be greater if it was getting the Castle timeslot for more than one night.)”

—Alan Sepinwall, HitFix