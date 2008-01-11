Terminator: The Sarah Connor Chronicles: FOX

“So, to recap, you’ve got Headey being hit and miss as Sarah (there are scenes where she seems convincingly tough and determined, but mostly she seems like an actress trying to be tough); Dekker putting the anti in hero; and Glau looking like someone who might get her teeth punched in by wispy Willow from "Buffy the Vampire Slayer." Isn’t this the same kind of casting problem that doomed NBC’s "Bionic Woman"?” (San Francisco Chronicle) “As John, Thomas Dekker is a bit on the bland side. Still, there was something about "Sarah Connor" that kept me engaged for both episodes. The show’s pace is brisk and efficient, and Headey ("300") and Glau bring welcome intelligence and energy to their roles as very protective women.” (Chicago Tribune) “Beautiful, yet earthy, (Headey) may not possess Hamilton’s bulgy biceps, but she’s an agile actress who handles both the emotional and physical challenges of a mother who is maniacally devoted to her son. And as TV’s latest female action hero, she’s certainly more compelling than the bland "Bionic Woman."” (San Jose Mercury News) “Director David Nutter gets the series off to a rousing start, practically packing every frame with suspense, special effects and an urgency that drives this show like an incessant drumbeat. Can subsequent episodes measure up to this glitzy and heart-pounding pilot? A second episode sent to critics pretty much assures they can.” (Reuters) “"Terminator," based on one of Cameron’s most popular and exciting movies, holds up well in its transition to television. The action and production values are slick and pulse-pounding, and there are some intriguing twists in the time-traveling science-fiction plot that crop up unexpectedly.” (Salt Lake Tribune) “Still, at heart, Sarah Connor is all about action, and there’s enough to keep even the most itchy-fingered remote-holder satisfied. But the series would seem to have a short shelf life. Sooner or later, there’s got to be an evil robot with good aim.” (Houston Chronicle) “If the producers are hoping to make this into more than a midseason snack or pre-promotion for the next movie, "Terminator Salvation: The Future Begins," this show had better give us something more.” (Seattle Post-Intelligencer) “None of this would work nearly as well as it does if the cast were not as strong as the production values. As she did on Firefly, Glau puts an amusing, enigmatic spin on her character, and Dekker brings just the right mix of optimism and obstinence to his coming-of-age teen.” (USA Today) “The storytelling is rich and complicated, too, as it moves between timelines. But director David Nutter, a TV veteran who produced and directed many episodes of "The X-Files," strikes the right balance between action and exposition. You don’t have to be steeped in the "Terminator" canon to follow what’s going on, and they’ve wisely chosen not to have a plot recap of the films, instead revealing details about what happened in them when they are relevant to the show’s plot.” (The Oregonian) “Fox’s "Terminator: The Sarah Connor Chronicles " is at least as rewarding as "Heroes" in terms of escapist fare that offers relevance to modern threats of annihilation. The overarching sense of humanity running out of time to save itself should feel familiar to anyone who reads the papers.” (The Denver Post)

Terminator: The Sarah Connor Chronicles, premieres on Fox Sunday January 13 at 8p.m. and Monday January 14 at 9 p.m.