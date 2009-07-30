TCA: The Lamas Family's TV Therapy, 'Giuliana & Bill' and Online Poker

E! presented its new Mike Fleiss reality series The Lamas Life, following the lives of actor Lorenzo Lamas, his children and his ex-wife, at the Comcast Entertainment Group’s TCA panel July 30 in Pasadena, Calif. (Click here for complete coverage of the Television Critics Association press tour.)

The immediate hot topic was the tabloid rumor that Lorenzo’s son A.J. slept with his ex-wife Shauna Sand. Critics wanted to know if it would be addressed on the reality series.

“Growing up in the business and in the public eye has always been a challenge for me…I guess you’ll just have to watch the show to find out,” the Lamas paterfamilias said.

Lamas admitted that his relationship with his son is strained and that by doing this TV show he hopes things can be better between them.

“The fact is I’ve seen more of A.J. the past two weeks than for the past four years,” he said. “There’s a chance that we can make things better through the circumstances of television.”

A.J. was initially skeptical that a reality series could help mend the family conflict but has an open mind. “A f–king TV show? Honestly, if it takes a TV show to come back together, so be it,” he said.

One person who knows the power of reality TV is the show’s creator Fleiss, who added, “There’s only one way to get a family back together, and that’s on television.”

Comcast also presented panels for two other of its network’s shows. New Style Network reality series Giuliana & Bill, about Apprentice winner Bill Rancic and E! News anchor Giuliana Rancic’s long-distance newlywed life, premieres Aug. 5. Two Months…Two Million, following lives of online poker players in Las Vegas, premieres Aug 16 on G4.