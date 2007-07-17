Side Order of Life: Lifetime





"A very un-Lifetime-like drama with sharp comedic overtones, one so well-constructed that dudes won’t even feel the need to check their gender at the door." (Hollywood Reporter)"The intriguing pilot takes its time, leaving an element of mystery surrounding the show’s direction, but if the entree remains equal to this appetizer, the cable net may have a prestige show on its hands." (Variety)"The production itself is sunny and conducive to a good mood. Coughlan wears well, as does Jason Priestley in the role of the fiancé she puts on hold." (Los Angeles Times)"There is nothing as original in Side Order of Life as the metaphysical puppet, but there is enough promise to return for a second week - to see whether Jenny is wise enough to learn from the pain." (Baltimore Sun)"Ms. Coughlan somehow manages to lay low in the part and let supporting actors propel the comedy." (The New York Times)"The acting’s good and the actors are good-looking. But, really, wouldn’t you expect something more cohesive from the folks who brought you "American Beauty?" (New York Post)"The whole ”mystical universe” business worked for Steve Martin in "L.A. Story," but Coughlan is too perky and lite to seem a believable target for such ”live, love!” magical messaging." (Entertainment Weekly)"The series proceeds to follow Jenny’s remarkably bland course of revelation."(Pop Matters)"The theme of the show is a metaphor for how McIntyre will start to dive into her life and listen to "wake-up calls from the universe." It’s a slender concept, and the series may not stand out enough in this crowded summer season." (Chicago Tribune)

Compiled by Bryon Rudd