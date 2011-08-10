Programming Guide: 9/11 Tenth Anniversary Specials

With the tenth anniversary of 9/11 approaching, networks have announced programming to commemorate the event. Below is a round-up of what some networks are planning to air.

All times Eastern.

Sunday, Aug. 21



8:00 p.m.: Inside the Green Berets (Nat Geo)



9:00 p.m.: The Liquid Bomb Plot (Nat Geo)

Monday, Aug. 22



8:00 p.m.: CIA Confidential: Hunt for Bin Laden (Nat Geo)



9:00 p.m.: CIA Confidential: Pakistan Undercover (Nat Geo)



10:00 p.m.: CIA Confidential: Inside the Drone War (Nat Geo)

Thursday, Aug. 25



8:00 p.m.: Rising: Rebuilding Ground Zero (Discovery Channel)

Sunday, Aug. 28



7:00 p.m.: Inside 9/11: Zero Hour (Nat Geo)



9:00 p.m.: Inside 9/11: The War Continues (Nat Geo)



10:00 p.m.: George W. Bush: The 9/11 Interview (Nat Geo)

Monday, Aug. 29



8:00 p.m.: Giuliani’s 9/11



10:00 p.m.: CIA Confidential: 9/11 Mastermind (Nat Geo)

Tuesday, Aug. 30



8:00 p.m.: How It Was: Voices of 9/11 (Nat Geo)



9:00 p.m.: Witness: DC 9/11 (Nat Geo)



10:00 p.m.: Inside 9/11: Where Were You? (Nat Geo)

Wednesday, Aug. 31



8:00 p.m.: Inside 9/11: War on America (Nat Geo)

Thursday, Sept. 1



9:00 p.m.: What Happened? The Story of September 11, 2011 (Nickelodeon)



9:00 p.m.: Day of Destruction - Decade of War (MSNBC)

Friday, Sept. 2



8:00 p.m.: 9/11: Science and Conspiracy (Nat Geo)

Sunday, Sept. 4



9:00 p.m.: 9/11: Heroes of the 88th Floor (TLC)

Monday, Sept. 5



8:00 p.m.: When Pop Culture Saved America (BIO)



8:00 p.m.: 9/11: The Day That Changed the World (Smithsonian)



10:00 p.m.: Children of 9/11 (NBC)



11:00 p.m.: Beyond Bravery: The Women of 9/11 (CNN)

Tuesday, Sept. 6



8:00 p.m.: I Survived…9/11 (BIO)



9:00 p.m.: Top Secret America (PBS)



10:00 p.m.: POV: Better This World (PBS)



10:00 p.m.: Aqui y Ahora (Univision) special edition with Teresa Rodriguez and Maria Elena Salinas in Miami



11:00 p.m.: Footnotes of 9/11 (CNN)

Wednesday, Sept. 7

9:00 p.m.: NOVA “Engineering Ground Zero” (PBS)



9:00 p.m.: Saved (Animal Planet)



9:00 p.m.: American Greed: 9/11 Fraud (CNBC)



10:00 p.m.: Faith and Doubt at Ground Zero (PBS)



11:00 p.m.: Dr. Sanjay Gupta Reports: Terror in the Dust (CNN)

Thursday, Sept. 8

9:00 p.m.: Tragedy and Triumph: Wall Street After 9/11 (Bloomberg)

Friday, Sept. 9

7:00 a.m.: The Early Show (CBS) broadcasting live from Ground Zero



7:00 a.m.: Despierta America (Univision) broadcasting live from Ground Zero



4:00 p.m.: 9/11- Ten Years Later (ReelzChannel)



6:30 p.m.: CBS Evening News With Scott Pelley (CBS) broadcasting live from Ground Zero



6:30 p.m.: NBC Nightly News with Brian Williams at Ground Zero (NBC)

6:30 p.m.: Noticiero Univision (Univision) broadcasting live from Ground Zero

9:00 p.m.: Dateline with Tom Brokaw (NBC)



11:00 p.m.: Beyond 9/11: Portraits of Resilience (CNN)

Saturday, Sept. 10



Check local listings: The Early Show (CBS) broadcasting live from Ground Zero



9:30 a.m.: 9/11- Ten Years Later (r) (ReelzChannel)



3:00 p.m.: On Native Soil (MSNBC)



6:30 p.m.: CBS Evening News (CBS) broadcasting live from Ground Zero



6:30 p.m.: NBC Nightly News with Lester Holt at Ground Zero



7:00 p.m.: 9/11- Ten Years Later (r) (ReelzChannel)



9:00 p.m.: 9/11: The Days After (History)



9:00 p.m.: The Love We Make (Showtime)



10:00 p.m.: Portraits from Ground Zero (A&E)



10:00 p.m.: Beyond: Messages From 9/11 (BIO)



10:00 p.m.: 9/11- Ten Years Later (r) (ReelzChannel)

Sunday, Sept. 11



1:00 a.m.: 9/11- Ten Years Later (r) (ReelzChannel)



7:00 a.m.: Local coverage from WXTV Univision 41 (Univision)



7:15 a.m.: In Memoriam: New York City, 9/11/01 (HBO)



8:00 a.m.: 9/11: America Remembers Ten Years Later — A Special Edition of Good Morning America (ABC)



8:00 a.m.: NBC News Special America Remembers with Brian Williams and Lester Holt in New York, David Gregory in Washington and Tom Brokaw



8:00 a.m.: 9/11: America Remembers (CBS) - Scott Pelley anchors live from Ground Zero



8:00 a.m.: Jose Diaz Balart broadcasting live from Ground Zero (Telemundo)



8:00 a.m.: 9/11 - Diez Anos Despues (9/11 - 10 Years Later) (Univision) with Jorge Ramos and Edna Schmidt at Ground Zero



8:46 a.m.: Beyond 9/11: Portraits of Resilience (HBO)



10:00 a.m.: Al Punto (Univision) broadcasting live from Ground Zero



10:30 a.m.: Telling Nicholas (HBO)



12:30 p.m.: NOVA: Engineering Ground Zero (PBS)



1:00 p.m.: The NFL Today (CBS Sports) -Leslie Visser and New England Patriots lineman Joe Andruzzi and brothers Billy and Marc



1:30 p.m.: Frontline: Faith and Doubt at Ground Zero (PBS)



2:00 p.m.: The Talk (CBS) - special tribute show with filmmakers Naudet and Hanlon, and survivors



3:30 p.m.: For the Love of Their Brother (PBS)



4:00 p.m.: September’s Children (PBS)



4:00 p.m.: The Concert for New York City: Ten Years Later (VH1) - reairing of original broadcast



5:00 p.m.: NewsHour: America Remembers (PBS)



5:00 p.m.: 9/11- Ten Years Later (r) (ReelzChannel)



6:00 p.m.: Marina at West Point: Unity Through Diversity (PBS)



6:30 p.m.: NBC Nightly News with Brian Williams at Ground Zero



6:30 p.m.: Noticiero Univision (Univision) with Jorge Ramos and Edna Schmidth live from Ground Zero



7:00 p.m.: 60 Minutes (CBS) - 9/11 coverage



8:00 p.m.: 9/11: 10 Years Later (CBS)



8:00 p.m.: Making the 9/11 Memorial (History)



8:00 p.m.: 9/11: In Our Own Words (MSNBC)



8:00 p.m.: NewsHour: America Remembers 9/11 (PBS)



8:00 p.m.: Casablanca (TCM) - chosen to air by first responder Patrick McNally



9:00 p.m.: 20/20: 9/11 Anniversary (ABC)



9:00 p.m.: On Native Soil (r) (MSNBC)



9:00 p.m.: Twins of the Twin Towers (OWN)



9:00 p.m.: Great Performances: The New York Philharmonic 10th Anniversary Concert for 9/11 (PBS)



9:00 p.m.: Rebirth (Showtime)



9:00 p.m.: The Space Between (USA)



10:00 p.m.: 20/20 — Remembrance and Renewal: 10 Years After the 9/11 Attacks (ABC)



10:00 p.m.: Mister Roberts (TCM) - chosen to air by first responder Patrick McNally



10:15 p.m.: From the Ground Up (OWN)



10:21 p.m.: The Twin Towers (USA)



10:30 p.m.: For the Love of Their Brother (PBS)



11:00 p.m.: NewsHour: America Remembers (PBS)



11:30 p.m.: Noticiero Univision (Univision) with Edna Schmidt

Monday, Sept. 12



12:15 a.m.: All the Young Men (TCM) - chosen by first responder Vernon Webb



2:00 a.m.: 9/11- Ten Years Later (r) (ReelzChannel)



2:00 a.m.: Red River (TCM) - chosen to air by first responder Vernon Webb



3:00 a.m.: 9/11- Ten Years Later (r) (ReelzChannel)

Tuesday, Sept. 13

5:30 p.m.: 9/11- Ten Years Later (r) (ReelzChannel)

Wednesday, Sept. 14

1:00 p.m.: 9/11- Ten Years Later (r) (ReelzChannel)

Thursday, Sept. 15



3:00 a.m.: 9/11- Ten Years Later (r) (ReelzChannel)





ABC



ABCNews.com will live-stream ABC News coverage from 8:00 a.m. as well as live-stream the name reading ceremony at the World Trade Center site in New York. ABC News Digital, in a partnership with Yahoo! News, will produce online videos with ABC anchors.

CBS



CBSNews.com will offer live webcasts of Sept. 11 tenth anniversary events and archival footage of CBS News coverage of 9/11.

ESPN



ESPN will observe the national moment of silence Sunday at 8:46 a.m. ET.

SportsCenter and Outside the Lines will feature a roundtable discussion with three of New York’s professional coaches on the day of the attacks: Joe Torre, ESPN’s Herm Edwards and Bobby Valentine.

Sunday NFL Countdown: Survivor Tim Coughlin, son of New York Giants head coach Tom Coughlin, who was working as a bond trader on the 60th floor of the South Tower when the planes hit the Twin Towers, will share his story.

Baseball Tonight will include coverage of pregame ceremonies emanating from Citi Field during the 7 p.m. show leading into Sunday Night Baseball’s telecast of the Chicago Cubs at the New York Mets at 8 p.m.



ESPN.com will feature interactive components to its magazine.



ESPNNewYork.com will offer a full week of content leading up to 9/11 with writing from Buster Olney, Ian O’Connor and Kieran Darcy.



ESPN Audio’s September 9 The Sporting Life will feature 9/11 stories including Jeremy Schaap’s interview with the widow of a former Cornell lacrosse player who died in the 9/11 attacks.



ESPN’s September 10 NASCAR coverage from Richmond will include an ESPN produced piece “I Remember” with reflections and memories from the sport’s stars.



espnW.com will profile the Pat Tillman Foundation, and its scholarship program, which awards college athletes funding in the name of the former NFL player, who enlisted in the Army after 9/11.

NBC



In addition to its scheduled specials, NBC News’ Today will incorporate 9/11 coverage and programming into the show every day throughout the week. On Sept. 9, Matt Lauer will be live at Ground Zero with Ann Curry at Studio 1A.

NBC will also use Twitter, Facebook and Instagram to ask viewers “Where were you?” on the morning of 9/11. The official Twitter hashtag is #wherewereyou.

iVillage will host a forum focused on 9/11 at www.ivillage.com/september11 with video contributions from iVillage Chief Correspondent Kelly Wallace.

Beginning Sept. 5 and running through Sept. 9, Access Hollywood will feature celebrity interviews discussing their feelings and memories of 9/11.

MSNBC



msnbc.com will live stream NBC’s America Remembers program from 8-11 a.m. on Sept. 11. September11.msnbc.com will house special multimedia features focused on the tenth anniversary of 9/11.

NY1/NY1 Noticias



Coverage will begin Sept. 5 and continue throughout the week, with each day focusing on a different theme.

Sept. 5: Memorials



Sept. 6: Security



Sept. 7: FDNY



Sept. 8: Health



Sept. 9: Downtown



Sept. 10: The Victims



Sept. 11: NY1’s 9/11 coverage will be telecast from the World Financial Center site throughout the week and the entire day on Sept. 11. The coverage will be available on ny1.com, ny1noticias.com, and On Demand channel 1110.

USA Network



USA is creating a minisite at charactersunite.com as a central location featuring resources and information focusing on the issues in The Space Between. USA’s Character Chatter at chatter.usanetwork.com will ask viewers to share their views on the issues.

Univision



Univision will air special segments on its daily morning show Despierta America throughout the week beginning Sept. 5 from 7-10 a.m.

Primer Impacto will feature coverage with reporter Nayeli Chavez-Geller live from New York at 5 p.m.

Noticiero Univision’s weekend edition will be anchored by Edna Schmidt live from Ground Zero with reports from correspondent Blanca Rosa Vilchez in New York and Lourdes Meluza in Washington, D.C.

UnivisionNuevaYork.com will have full coverage and feature a video gallery.

The Univision News Twitter accounts @UniNoticias (Spanish) and @UnivisionNews (English) will feature updates from Ground Zero, in addition to delivering special coverage on UnivisionNews.Tumblr.com as well as on Facebook.com/UnivisionNoticias.