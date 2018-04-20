Pike Retiring from CBS' KDKA-WPCW

Chris Pike, VP and GM of CBS's KDKA-TV and WPCW-TV Pittsburgh, will retire next month after 39 years in the industry.

CBS said he would remain on the job until mid-May, but also that he would remain until a successor was named by CBS TV Stations president Peter Dunn.

“Under Chris’s leadership, KDKA has consistently been the market leader in Pittsburgh and one of the truly great TV stations in the country,” Dunn said in a statement. “We are proud to have KDKA as one of the crown jewels of our station group and thankful for everything Chris has done to build on the station’s status as a legacy broadcaster while also growing our business on the digital platforms that will ensure the station’s continuing success.”

CBS also pointed out that Pike was named general manager of the year by B&C.

Pike joined CBS in 2004 and before that held GM posts in Washington (WJLA-TV) Harrisburg, Pa., and Norfolk, Va. Pike also headed up sales for then-WJLA-TV owner Allbritton.