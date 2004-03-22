Pike to Head Allbritton Sales

Look for Chris Pike -- who has been running Allbritton Communications Co.'s WJLA-TV Washington, D.C., and co-owned NewsChannel 8 cable news channel -- to be named Monday to head up sales for the station group, which is also based in Washington.

Pike will be moving two subway stops to the company's corporate headquarters.

In turn, Fred Ryan, president/COO, Allbritton Communications, will take over day-to-day responsibilities for WJLA-TV and NewsChannel 8, dividing his time between the station and corporate headquarters.