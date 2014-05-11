The Peacock Network bows its two-part miniseries remake of the 1968 classic Rosemary’s Baby. The Zoe Saldana starrer airs just in time for Mother’s Day on May 11 at 9/8c. Below are reviews from around the web compiled by B&C.

“And if you haven't seen the original? It won't take you long to recognize this inept remake for the dull, clumsy bore it is.”

—Robert Bianco, USA Today

“Where the original film was shocking, this version, though bloody, is fairly mild. Amid all the ambient hard-R horror of television, it could pass as family friendly, a vaguely diabolical bagatelle that evokes a time when a TV movie was expected to be cinema-lite.”

—Mary McNamara, Los Angeles Times

“NBC’s Rosemary’s Baby, which premieres Sunday night and finishes up on Thursday, is a not-great remake, but it is also a not-entirely-horrible miniseries, a beneficiary of the soft standards of low expectations.”

—Willa Paskin, Slate

“…much of today’s audience never saw the original production and can enjoy this new series without any burden of comparison.

“But if you only have time for one, choose 1968.”

—David Hinckley, New York Daily News

“Rosemary’s Baby bends to current fashions, and, accordingly, is more straightforward and much gorier than the original film. But partly because the story has been so altered, it still has mystery and suspense.”

—Alessandra Stanley, New York Times