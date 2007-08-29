Friday Night Lights: Season 1 DVD





"The five-disc DVD gathers the impressive 22 episodes. The flashy photography and frenetic editing push TV drama in stylish new directions." (Orlando Sentinel) " This DVD set isn’t the best you’ll find in terms of picture quality and extras, but when it comes to the most important content - the show itself–you’ll be hard pressed to find a more engrossing DVD release." (IGN) "The Friday Night Lights set has remarkably informative documentaries, too, and deleted scenes that are so well-acted, and so memorable, you wonder how they were left on the cutting-room floor."(New York Daily News) "Alas, for those who’ve already seen the episodes and don’t plan to watch them again, the set doesn’t offer much that’s compelling." (Boston Globe) "Though disappointingly short on extras (and missing some of the goodies from the NBC video Web site), the best soap opera on TV was all about the episodes anyway." (Kansas City Star) " The deleted scenes in this five-disc set provide further evidence of the solid work consistently done by the actors, particularly leading man Kyle Chandler, Connie Britton and Adrianne Palicki, who plays the troubled Tyra. Stalwart fans of the show–yes, there are a few of us out there–may be a little disappointed in the collection’s generally limited extras." (Washington Post)

Compiled by Bryon Rudd

