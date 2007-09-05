Curb Your Enthusiasm: Season 6, HBO

"In case you hadn’t figured it out by now, after the seven seasons of "Seinfeld" he ran, or the first five seasons of "Curb Your Enthusiasm," Larry David is just a little bit neurotic. (In much the same way that Caesar was just a little bit stabbed.)…Season six starts off strong and only gets stronger — profane, offensive, cringe-inducing and hilarious. Each "Curb" season has an arc — Larry buys a restaurant, Larry stars in "The Producers," Larry thinks he’s adopted — and this year it’s Larry and Cheryl (Cheryl Hines) opening their home to an African-American family displaced by a hurricane. (The family’s last name is Black, and you can only imagine the kind of awkward jokes Larry makes about that.)" - (The New Jersey Star-Ledger) "Larry David is preparing to unleash his easily antagonized alter ego on adoring fans. HBO’s improvised comedy Curb Your Enthusiasm returns for a sixth season Sunday (10 ET/PT) after a 21-month break, its longest yet. Larry’s back to his usual crotchety ways this season, railing against the kinds of grating everyday nuisances that made Seinfeld, which he co-created, a cultural touchstone…So he goes after "sample abusers" at ice cream stores and disputes the "law of dry cleaners" — which dictates that you inevitably lose some clothes, but you win some that aren’t yours — when it comes to a beloved Yankees jersey." - (USA Today) "After what was widely (and rightly) dismissed as a disappointing season, "Curb Your Enthusiasm" roars back with a terrific trio of half-hours to open year six, so dense and intricate in weaving together Larry David’s twisted view of humanity it’s remarkable how neatly the episodes tie together their loose ends…By all rights, David and his extended posse (including Richard Lewis and Ted Danson playing themselves) should be the least sympathetic of characters — wealthy and privileged, yet also unbelievably peevish, selfish and petty. Yet as he did on "Seinfeld," David has found the right combination of self-deprecation and illumination of larger truths, from irritation at smoke alarms to the nagging sense that even the best intentions of bleeding-heart types won’t work out as planned." - (Variety) "A very quick review of next Sunday’s premiere: It’s hilarious." - (Newsday)





Compiled by Sarah Outhwaite

