Creature Comfort: CBS
By B&C Review
“Brilliantly original but wise and low-key.” (Hollywood Reporter). “The domestic version… is every bit as good as the original.” (Los Angeles Times)“I can't remember the last time I laughed so quickly and loudly at a new TV series.” (New York DailyNews)“I hung on and laughed at nearly every word.” (TV Guide)“Creature Comforts is genuinely good.” (Orlando Sentinel) “A breezy summertime comic joy.” (Detroit Free Press) “It may not sound funny on paper, and some of these snippets may not be quite as side-splitting as scenes from the deadpan British original, but this edition of “Creature Comforts” is good fun.” (Chicago Tribune)“The juxtaposition of the sometimes off-the-wall comments and the cuddly creatures is what makes "Comforts" so amusing.” (San Jose Mercury News) “Though it displays far less aggression, “Creature Comforts” exists as a sort of affectionate “Borat,” making fun of unsophisticated Americans, as it leaves you feeling not quite as complicit in the exploitation.” (New York Times) “A sly, cleverly understated concept — for about three minutes. Stretched to a half-hour, it's a tedious exercise.” (Variety) “Some of it is funny, some is boring, and some is bound to offend the easily offended.” (Pittsburgh Post-Gazette) “Maybe it was funnier with "ordinary" Britons?” (Philadelphia Daily News)
Compiled by Bryon Rudd
