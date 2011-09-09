B&C Roundup: 2011 Emmy Predictions
By B&C Review
The pundits are weighing in with their picks to win 2011 Emmy Awards on Sunday night, and we’re seeing a lot of consensus across the major categories. But why leave it to the critics only? Even Pee-wee Herman is prognosticating via The Hollywood Reporter. Some sites are relying on reader polls to pick the winners. Media Life, for example, queried its reader base of media planners and buyers, while GoldDerby.com, a site that tracks awards races, has handicapped the odds based on the picks of experts, editors and site visitors.Following is our round-up of critics’ and readers’ picks (so far).
Outstanding Drama Series
Tim Goodman, The Hollywood Reporter: Mad Men
Pee-wee Herman, via The Hollywood Reporter: Friday Night Lights
Media Life Readers Poll: Mad Men
GoldDerby.com: Mad Men
Outstanding Comedy Series
Entertainment Weekly: Modern Family
TVGuide.com reader poll: Modern Family
Tim Goodman, The Hollywood Reporter: Modern Family
Pee-wee Herman, via The Hollywood Reporter: 30 Rock
Media Life Readers Poll: Modern Family
GoldDerby.com: Modern Family
Outstanding Miniseries or Movie
Alan Sepinwall, HitFix.com: Downton Abbey
Dan Fienberg, HitFix.com: Mildred Pierce
Tom O’Neil, Los Angeles Times: Mildred Pierce
Tim Goodman, The Hollywood Reporter: Mildred Pierce
GoldDerby.com: Mildred Pierce
Outstanding Lead Actress in a Comedy Series
Entertainment Weekly: Laura Linney, The Big C
Tom O’Neil, Los Angeles Times: Laura Linney, The Big C
Tim Goodman, The Hollywood Reporter: Laura Linney, The Big C
Pee-wee Herman, via The Hollywood Reporter: Tina Fey, 30 Rock/Martha Plimpton, Raising Hope (tie)
Media Life Readers Poll: Tina Fey, 30 Rock
GoldDerby.com: Laura Linney, The Big C
TheTVaddict.com: Laura Linney, The Big C
Outstanding Lead Actor in a Comedy Series
TVGuide.com reader poll: Steve Carell, The Office
Tim Goodman, The Hollywood Reporter: Steve Carell, The Office
Pee-wee Herman, via The Hollywood Reporter: Steve Carell, The Office/Louis C.K., Louie (tie)
Media Life Readers Poll: Steve Carell, The Office
GoldDerby.com: Steve Carell, The Office
Outstanding Lead Actress in a Drama Series
Tim Goodman, The Hollywood Reporter: Julianna Margulies, The Good Wife
Pee-wee Herman, via The Hollywood Reporter: Connie Britton, Friday Night Lights
Media Life Readers Poll: Julianna Margulies, The Good Wife
GoldDerby.com: Julianna Margulies, The Good Wife
TheTVaddict.com: Julianna Margulies, The Good Wife
Outstanding Lead Actor in a Drama Series
Tom O’Neil , Los Angeles Times: Jon Hamm, Mad Men
Tim Goodman, The Hollywood Reporter: Jon Hamm, Mad Men
Pee-wee Herman, via The Hollywood Reporter: Steve Buscemi, Boardwalk Empire/Hugh Laurie, House (tie)
Media Life Readers Poll: Jon Hamm, Mad Men
GoldDerby.com: Jon Hamm, Mad Men
TheTVaddict.com: Jon Hamm, Mad Men
