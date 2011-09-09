B&C Roundup: 2011 Emmy Predictions

The pundits are weighing in with their picks to win 2011 Emmy Awards on Sunday night, and we’re seeing a lot of consensus across the major categories. But why leave it to the critics only? Even Pee-wee Herman is prognosticating via The Hollywood Reporter. Some sites are relying on reader polls to pick the winners. Media Life, for example, queried its reader base of media planners and buyers, while GoldDerby.com, a site that tracks awards races, has handicapped the odds based on the picks of experts, editors and site visitors.Following is our round-up of critics’ and readers’ picks (so far).

Outstanding Drama Series

Tim Goodman, The Hollywood Reporter: Mad Men

Pee-wee Herman, via The Hollywood Reporter: Friday Night Lights

Media Life Readers Poll: Mad Men

GoldDerby.com: Mad Men

Outstanding Comedy Series

Entertainment Weekly: Modern Family

TVGuide.com reader poll: Modern Family



Tim Goodman, The Hollywood Reporter: Modern Family



Pee-wee Herman, via The Hollywood Reporter: 30 Rock

Media Life Readers Poll: Modern Family



GoldDerby.com: Modern Family

Outstanding Miniseries or Movie

Alan Sepinwall, HitFix.com: Downton Abbey

Dan Fienberg, HitFix.com: Mildred Pierce

Tom O’Neil, Los Angeles Times: Mildred Pierce



Tim Goodman, The Hollywood Reporter: Mildred Pierce



GoldDerby.com: Mildred Pierce

Outstanding Lead Actress in a Comedy Series

Entertainment Weekly: Laura Linney, The Big C

Tom O’Neil, Los Angeles Times: Laura Linney, The Big C



Tim Goodman, The Hollywood Reporter: Laura Linney, The Big C



Pee-wee Herman, via The Hollywood Reporter: Tina Fey, 30 Rock/Martha Plimpton, Raising Hope (tie)

Media Life Readers Poll: Tina Fey, 30 Rock



GoldDerby.com: Laura Linney, The Big C

TheTVaddict.com: Laura Linney, The Big C

Outstanding Lead Actor in a Comedy Series

TVGuide.com reader poll: Steve Carell, The Office



Tim Goodman, The Hollywood Reporter: Steve Carell, The Office

Pee-wee Herman, via The Hollywood Reporter: Steve Carell, The Office/Louis C.K., Louie (tie)

Media Life Readers Poll: Steve Carell, The Office



GoldDerby.com: Steve Carell, The Office

Outstanding Lead Actress in a Drama Series



Tim Goodman, The Hollywood Reporter: Julianna Margulies, The Good Wife



Pee-wee Herman, via The Hollywood Reporter: Connie Britton, Friday Night Lights

Media Life Readers Poll: Julianna Margulies, The Good Wife



GoldDerby.com: Julianna Margulies, The Good Wife

TheTVaddict.com: Julianna Margulies, The Good Wife

Outstanding Lead Actor in a Drama Series

Tom O’Neil , Los Angeles Times: Jon Hamm, Mad Men



Tim Goodman, The Hollywood Reporter: Jon Hamm, Mad Men



Pee-wee Herman, via The Hollywood Reporter: Steve Buscemi, Boardwalk Empire/Hugh Laurie, House (tie)

Media Life Readers Poll: Jon Hamm, Mad Men



GoldDerby.com: Jon Hamm, Mad Men

TheTVaddict.com: Jon Hamm, Mad Men