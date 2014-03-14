BC Review: NBC's 'Crisis'

Gillian Anderson returns to the small screen in NBC's limited series Crisis, which centers around a high school field trip gone awry. The hostage drama premieres on Sunday, March 16 at 10/9c. Below is a compilation of reviews from around the web.

"It's an interesting idea, but it still doesn't fully address how the show is going to stretch the hostage scenario out long enough to prevent Crisis from becoming its own kind of logistical ordeal. Because simply putting a different parent through the old American Express card test each week ('Your kid's just been kidnapped. What will you do?') doesn't sound particularly inviting.

--Brian Lowry, Variety

"You don’t have to take Crisis too seriously; it will happily do that for you, spreading its pompous misery evenly among a cast large enough to fill at least three or four mediocre TV shows, if you count all the teenagers."

--Hank Stuever, The Washington Post

"The first episodes of Crisis are in the business of building a mystery, which is the easy part. Proving that the mystery wasn't constructed out of duct tape, rubber-band connections, and wishful thinking is harder."

--Willa Paskin, Slate

"Do cliches abound? Do they ever. But Crisis is moderately entertaining thanks to well-paced direction, some competent character development, and the presence of Gillian Anderson in the pivotal role as a take-no-prisoners corporate CEO.

--David Wiegand, San Francisco Chronicle

"With its frantic pacing, vicious masterminds and valiant law enforcement agents, Crisis might remind you of Fox's 24.

"Not the best seasons of 24, but still."

--Mark Perigard, Boston Herald