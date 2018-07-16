B&C Beyond: July 16, 2018
By B&C Staff
Schmooze
View photos from PromaxBDA, SeriesFest, the Split Screens Festival, and more
Click here to view more photos.
BC.com
'Divorce Court' Relocating to Atlanta
MyNetworkTV Adds 'Chicago PD,' 'Good Wife,' 'CSI: Miami'
Disney Introduces Live Game Show 'Disney Quizney’
Buzz Meter
Click here to view this week's Buzz Meter.
Lead-In
Click here to view this week's Lead-In.
Court Fight Likely to Fill Media Coffers
DOJ’s AT&T Appeal Affects Battle for Fox
The Watchman: Piers Morgan Mingles With Murderers, Valderrama Pals Around With Puppets
Need to Know
Who's Spending What Where
Broadcasting & Cable Newsletter
The television industry's top news stories, analysis and blogs of the day.