MyNetworkTV Adds 'Chicago PD,' 'Good Wife,' 'CSI: Miami'

Fox-owned MyNetworkTV is adding three one-hour dramas to its primetime line-up come September: Chicago P.D., The Good Wife and CSI: Miami.

Those three shows join Law & Order: Criminal Intent and Dateline, which will air on Monday and Wednesday, respectively. Chicago P.D. will be broadcast on Tuesday nights, while The Good Wife and CSI: Miami will take the Thursday and Friday slots. All of the shows air in two-hour blocks from 8 p.m. to 10 p.m. ET Monday through Friday starting Monday, Sept. 24.

“MyNetworkTV is thrilled to present audiences with a collection of television’s most acclaimed, compelling, and riveting programs,” said Greg Meidel, president, Twentieth Television, in a statement. “We continue to deliver to stations and viewers five-nights-a-week of franchise-driven, highly coveted hour-long series.”