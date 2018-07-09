Disney Introduces Live Game Show 'Disney Quizney’

Disney Quizney, a live, seven-minute telecast and livestream, will debut on Disney Channel and DisneyNow.com July 16. Quizney tests contestants on their knowledge of Disney and Disney Channel stories and characters.

The show will air for 10 weeknights. Trinitee Stokes of Disney Channel comedy K.C. Undercover hosts.

"We continually look to leverage the most current technology in ways that enable our viewers to have active roles within live, linear TV,” said Kimberly Hicks, VP, digital media, Disney Channel. “Disney Quizney invites kids and families to be active participants in a live game show in a new and exciting way."

Each day 10 winners get $100 in digital gift card prizes. Kids must be at least 6 to play, and those under 18 must get their parent's permission.

According to Disney, “Fast-paced questions challenge participants to answer Disney Channel and Disney heritage trivia for a chance to win $100. Every show features five trivia questions that home viewers must answer within 25 seconds on DisneyNOW. Questions increase in difficulty with each round.”