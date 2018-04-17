Ashley Judd, Julia Louis-Dreyfus, Reese Witherspoon to Receive Gracie Awards

The Alliance for Women in Media Foundation (AWMF) has selected the winners of its 2018 Gracie Awards, including 12 to be honored at the Gracies Gala May 22: Ashley Judd, Billie Jean King, Claire Danes, Elizabeth Marvel, Hoda Kotb, Issa Rae, Julia Louis-Dreyfus, Katie Couric, Megan Mullally, Pam Oliver, Reese Witherspoon and Shirley Strawberry.

Inspired by iconic comedian Gracie Allen, the annual awards were created by AWMF in 1975 to recognize exemplary programming by, for and about women.

This year's gala honorees cross the spectrum of broadcast, cable, radio and digital content. Danes and Marvel (both of Showtime’s Homeland), Louis-Dreyfus (HBO’s Veep), Rae (HBO’s Insecure), Witherspoon (HBO’s Big Little Lies) and Mullaly (NBC’s Will and Grace) are being recognized for their on-screen portrayals of women. Judd, King and Kotb (NBC’s Today) are being honored for broadcast news segments, while Oliver (Fox Sports) is being recognized for her on-air sports coverage. Couric will receive honors for her podcast, and radio personality Strawberry for her role as co-host of The Steve Harvey Morning Show.

“In a historic and momentous year for women, on and off the camera and in front of and behind the microphone, the Gracie Awards arrive at an important time to celebrate the storytellers who are changing the narrative and pushing boundaries in the quest toward diversity and equality,” said AWMF chair Christine Travaglini, president, Katz Radio Group.

Programming that delved into the #MeToo movement is among this year’s honorees, including an ABC News interview special, “Ashley Judd Speaks,” and an NBC News investigative feature, “A Sex Abuse Scandal Rocks USA Gynmastics.”

“As we enter our 43rd year, we at AWM, through the Gracies, are incredibly proud help usher in a new era by honoring and celebrating outstanding talent and content,” Travaglini said.

The gala ceremony will take place on May 22 in Los Angeles. Local radio student award winners will be honored at a luncheon on June 27 in New York.

AWMF supports professional development for women with educational programs and scholarships as well as the Gracies. Visit the AWMF’s website to see the complete list of 2018 Gracie Awards winners.