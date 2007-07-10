American Body Shop: Comedy Central





"Here we have another of those twisted, hit-and-miss, 10 o’clock-hour romps from Comedy Central that travel boldly and unapologetically over the top." (Hollywood Reporter) "Most of the time it doesn’t trust its own premise; the mechanics at this body shop rarely do any real work, instead spending too much time on toilet humor and immigrant jokes." (New York Times) "I’ve laughed more at my own ex-mechanic, who rode a bicycle to his shop because he racked up too many DUIs." (Chicago Sun-Times) "So while you might chuckle guiltily at the sight of a Peruvian worker (Frank Merino) being strapped underneath a car to conduct an "undercarriage road test," after that, there are precious few laughs to interrupt the ride." (Variety) "There’s nothing clever or original in American Body Shop, a disappointing waste of time and squandering of Comedy Central’s resources." (Pittsburgh Post-Gazette)

Compiled by Bryon Rudd