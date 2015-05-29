10 Biggest Reality Series Scandals

The Duggars, according to multiple reports, look to be finished in their current incarnation on TLC. But Josh Duggar’s child molestation scandal was not the first scandal in the reality space — and not even the only one this week. Here are 10 of the biggest scandals involving reality series stars in recent years.

1. Honey Boo Boo — TLC cancelled Here Comes Honey Boo Boo after a report that star Mama June was in a relationship with a convicted child molester.

2. 19 Kids and Counting – Josh Duggar admitted molesting several underage girls 12 years ago, including his sisters.

3. Duck Dynasty– Phil Robertson was suspended after he made anti-gay remarks. A&E later reinstated him.

4. Sons of Guns — Discovery canceled the show after its patriarch Will Hayden was arrested on a rape charge.

5. Real Housewives of New Jersey — Teresa and Joe Giudice were convicted of conspiracy, bankruptcy and tax fraud.

6. Teen Mom franchise — Teen Mom 2 star Jenelle Evans was arrested for domestic violence Thursday — not her first arrest — while Farrah Abraham generated controversy with her sex tape.

7. Big Brother — Big Brother 15 contestant Aaryn Gries was caught on tape making racist and homophobic remarks.

8. Survivor — First season winner Richard Hatch was convicted of tax evasion in 2006.

9. WatchIt with Kendra and Hank — Hank Baskett cheated on his wife, Kendra On Top’s Kendra Wilkinson.

10. Man vs. Wild— Bear Grylls was accused of faking the show; he has come under fire again with accusations against his upcoming show The Island.