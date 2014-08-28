Discovery Cancels ‘Sons of Guns’

Discovery severed ties with Will Hayden and his reality show Sons of Guns after Hayden was arrested on a rape charge, B&C confirmed Wednesday.

“Given the serious and horrific nature of the charges against Will Hayden, we have decided to halt further production of Sons of Guns and cancel the series,” the network said in a statement.

Hayden was booked by the East Baton Rouge Sheriff’s Office for aggravated rape on Wednesday and is currently being held on $250,000 bond.

This isn’t Hayden’s first brush with the law. According to TMZ, he was arrested on Aug. 9 for allegedly molesting his 12-year-old daughter. But Hayden posted bail the same day and was released. Since his Aug. 9 arrest, he has maintained his innocence, claiming that the charges from his first arrest were brought against him by an angry ex.

Sons of Guns, which bowed its fifth season on the cabler in March, followed the employees of Red Jacket Firearms, a company that specializes in the sale and customization of firearms.

The company has also distanced itself from Hayden, releasing the following statement on its Web site Tuesday.

Red Jacket Firearms LLC. has initiated and received full legal separation as an entity, from William M. Hayden.

With heavy hearts, we will be continuing to operate and ensure the fulfillment of new customer orders, back orders and to provide support to those affected by these new developments. WE are the Heart and Soul of Red Jacket and will remain steadfast in our committment [sic] to quality and our customers, for years to come.