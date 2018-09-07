Surviving & Thriving In An Online Video World

Date: August 30, 2018

Time: 12:00pm ET

It’s been a decade since the video industry saw its first sVOD service. A lot has changed over the past 10 years. Technology challenges facing content and video providers (CAVPs) have given way to business concerns as the industry matures.

Key findings of a new research report from Broadcasting & Cable and TV Technology and Comcast Technology Solutions, underscore this shift. Fully 60% of CAVPs identify business issues as their top challenge right now. Join Editor-in-Chief Tom Butts, nScreen Media analyst Colin Dixon, and Matt Smith of Comcast Technology Solutions as they discuss the greatest concerns facing CAVPs and the strategies being deployed to tackle these challenges during this informative webinar.



Among the highlights:

Controlling costs and maximizing customer lifetime value are important, but not the top business challenge concerning CAVPs.

3 key features CAVPs identified as differentiators to stay ahead of their competition.

Why half of the responders would put most of their existing service in the cloud.

Speakers and Moderators

Moderator: Tom Butts - Editor in Chief, TV Technology

Speaker: Colin Dixon - Chief Analyst & Founder, nScreenMedia

Speaker: Matt Smith - Executive Director, Comcast Technology Solutions