With over 300 streaming services to choose from, and more being added every day, consumers are confused and frustrated by OTT channels. In fact, 24% of consumers say that they already have too many TV subscriptions to manage. One in three won’t add a new OTT platform without cancelling an existing one first!

For content providers, this growing resistance to new OTT services is a serious problem. But it is one that can be addressed using an informed, methodical approach to streaming service launches and focusing on customer retention. In fact, many of the most successful OTT operators are using this approach to boost revenues and subscription levels – even as new OTT offerings from competitors clog the marketplace.

Read the white paper for the four key aspects of streaming service success.

This white paper is sponsored by Fluent.