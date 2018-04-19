Zixi Announces Robust Hitless Failover Between Many IP Video Types

Zixi (NAB Booth SU9110), an industry leader for enabling dependable, live broadcast-quality video over the public Internet, is announcing robust hitless failover capabilities, which include a patent-pending DNA like resequencing algorithm in the latest version of the Zixi Platform. These new features allow hitless failover between non-uniquely identified multi-path streams from multiple contribution points, which can prevent missing and out of sequence packets and jitter.

Zixi currently supports SMPTE protocol 2022-7, which is a working industry standard for Real-time Transport Protocol (RTP) for videos that have uniquely identified and numbered packets. However, the media industry often has multiple video sources, many of which are not RTP.

Zixi's latest product improvements solve the widespread problem for media companies who distribute at scale with multiple, asynchronous video streams. Whether packets are uniquely identified or numbered, or not, the Zixi Platform can now create one coherent stream out of multiple stream fragments. This new solution includes a patent-pending, sophisticated reconstruction algorithm that does not rely on unique identification. Instead, the Zixi Platform applies a multiple alignment algorithm that works much like DNA sequence alignment, to reconstruct the original sequence of IP packets that best recreates the original video stream.

This incredible leap forward in solving the problem of using IP networks at scale for broadcast quality live video distribution allows Zixi Platform users to have access to a robust hitless failover mechanism between all types of IP streams, such as HLS and MPEG-TS over TCP, regardless of payload.

Zixi continues to innovate on solutions that allow companies to expand video streaming options with cloud-based solutions -offering a far more flexible, scalable, secure and affordable solution for live broadcast-quality content.

About Zixi

Zixi provides a cloud based and on-premise software platform that enables broadcast-quality video delivery over the open Internet. The company offers the Zixi Platform for broadcasters, enterprises, over-the-top video providers, and mobile service providers around the world. The Zixi Platform makes it easy and economical for media companies to source, manage, localize, and distribute live events and 24/7 live linear channels in broadcast QoS, securely and at scale, using unmanaged IP networks. Zixi provides enhanced management of large complex networks with ZEN Master, a cloud-based platform that provides visual tools to configure, orchestrate, and monitor live broadcast channels and events across industry protocols. Since 2007, the Zixi Enabled Network (ZEN) has grown to grown to over 30 OEM and service providers and we serve well over 250 customers representing most of the top media brands around the world with thousands of channels. zixi.com