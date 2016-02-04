World-class TV streamer Acorn TV now available on Apple TV and new iOS app

New apps created through partnership with leading OTT provider, Qello

“Netflix for the Anglophile…deep dive with 160 titles…Acorn (is) the streaming service perfectly positioned to help us get through the end of Downton Abbey.”

–NPR’s Here & Now

"No hard-core fan of British mysteries should be without a subscription to Acorn’s streaming service." –The New York Times

“Acorn TV bullish on British TV… Whether you are a fan of British TV or quality programming, in general, I encourage you to explore Acorn TV.” –USA Today

“Discover an alternate universe of terrific British shows.” –Los Angeles Times

*NOTE: If you have press access, your login will also work for these new apps. If you would like press access to all of Acorn TV’s current offerings, please let me know.

Silver Spring, MD; February 4, 2016 – Today RLJ Entertainment and Qello announce that Emmy®-nominated streamer Acorn TV is now available on Apple TV and in a new iOS app for iPhone and iPad. From RLJ Entertainment (NASDAQ: RLJE), Acorn TV is the premier North American streaming service for world-class television from Britain and beyond. Since 2011, Acorn TV has been a trailblazer in the digital movement for niche streaming services with its rapidly growing fan base and is the first niche streamer to receive an Emmy® program nomination with its 2015 nomination for Agatha Christie’s Poirot.

Best known for its flagship product Qello Concerts, Qello launched its Qello Media Solutions division to make available its ten years of OTT expertise to select partners like Acorn TV. Through this partnership, consumers can now subscribe directly to Acorn TV by downloading the app on the new, fourth-generation Apple TV, or through the updated iOS app, which delivers in-app purchase and improved support for streaming to older Apple TVs via Airplay.

Matthew Graham, General Manager of Acorn TV, noted, “We’re excited for the millions of Apple TV owners to now have easy access to the deep library of curated, high-quality international programs on Acorn TV. It’s been a pleasure working with Qello to design cutting-edge apps that look fantastic, work flawlessly, and will help our users discover shows they’ll love. Qello’s deep knowledge and experience in the OTT SVOD space has added much more value than any standard technology services provider."

Brian Lisi, CEO of Qello says, “We’re thrilled to partner with such a like-minded company who also offers premium niche-content. Our collective OTT goals and ingenuity could not be more aligned.”

Acorn TV features the U.S. Premieres of excellent international programs every week. The world-class streamer recently added the exclusive U.S. Premieres of Agatha Christie’s PARNTERS IN CRIME, the new BBC mystery adaption of Christie’s delightful detective duo; the return of smash hit British dramedy DOC MARTIN, Series 7 starring Martin Clunes; British thriller BLACK WORK from the writer of Steven Spielberg’s Bridge of Spies; Australia’s addictive period drama A PLACE TO CALL HOME, called ‘an Aussie Downton Abbey’; the British supernatural miniseries THE MIDWINTER OF THE SPIRIT, called “an impressively chilling tale” (The Wall Street Journal); Irish Western DOMINION CREEK; and one of Canada’s top series with the intense, character-driven cop drama 19-2, which The New York Times said, “the writing is sublime.”

Given the limited broadcast options for U.S. viewers to watch first rate international programs, Acorn TV offers U.S. fans the opportunity to not only stream many of their favorite series but, more importantly, discover new and classic programs previously unavailable to U.S. audiences. Acorn TV adds new programs every week and features a deep library of mysteries, dramas, documentaries, and comedies with no set end dates. Acorn TV offers a free 30-day trial. To watch Acorn TV’s upcoming premieres, media can register at the online watch site: http://press.rlje.net

Called the “chief curators of the best Brit TV” by TIME magazine, RLJ Entertainment’s Acorn brand holds exclusive North American distribution rights to many of the top British programs, which are available for broadcast television, digital download, digital streaming, and in lavishly packaged DVDs/Blu-rays. RLJ Entertainment also owns all rights to the beloved mystery series Foyle’s War, and a majority share in Agatha Christie Ltd, which manages Agatha Christie’s extensive literary works including characters Hercule Poirot, Tommy and Tuppence, and Miss Marple.

Acorn TV Press Contact: Chad Campbell, 301.830.6203, ccampbell@RLJEntertainment.com

Qello Press Contact: Nicole Zeitzer Johnson Nicole@qello.com

About RLJ Entertainment

RLJ Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ: RLJE) is a premier independent owner, developer, licensee, and distributor of entertainment content and programming in primarily North America, the United Kingdom, and Australia. RLJE is a leader in numerous genres including feature films and urban with distinct content via its owned and distributed brands such as Acorn (British TV), Acacia (fitness), and Athena (documentaries). These titles are distributed in multiple formats including broadcast television (including satellite and cable), theatrical and non-theatrical, DVD, Blu-Ray, digital download, and digital streaming.

Through Acorn Media Enterprises, its UK development arm, RLJE owns all rights to the hit UK mystery series Foyle’s War and is developing new programs. RLJE owns 64% of Agatha Christie Limited, which manages the intellectual property and publishing rights to some of the greatest works of mystery fiction, including stories of the iconic sleuths Miss Marple and Poirot.

RLJE leverages its management experience to acquire, distribute and monetize existing and original content for its many distribution channels, including its branded digital subscription channels, Acorn TV, AcaciaTV, and UMC – Urban Movie Channel, and engages distinct audiences with programming that appeals directly to their unique viewing interests. Through its proprietary e-commerce web sites and print catalogs for the Acorn and Acacia brands, RLJE has direct contacts and billing relationships with millions of consumers. For more information, please visit www.RLJEntertainment.com

About Qello

Qello is the leading OTT provider best known for its flagship product Qello Concerts, the premier curated collection of full-length concerts and music documentaries. Drawing on extensive experience, its media solutions division (QMS) offers superior flexibility and OTT customization for digital convergence. Qello products are available to millions of users in more than 160 countries and can be found on all relevant streaming devices.

