World-class TV streamer Acorn TV announces March premieres - Janet King and Very British Problems

The new, must-see legal drama JANET KING: The Enemy Within (Mar. 14, Trailer)

Starring beloved Australian actress Marta Dusseldorp,

and

The hilarious, star-studded new series VERY BRITISH PROBLEMS (Mar. 28)

Narrated by Julie Walters and

Featuring The Late Late Show’sJames Corden, Episodes’Stephen Mangan,

And many other celebrities (Clip on ‘Saying Goodbye’)

The press releases are below. Available to watch NOW in their entirety on our press site http://press.rlje.net/. DVDs are also available upon request.

Marta Dusseldorp (A Place to Call Home, Jack Irish) shines in

ACORN TV’s Intelligent New Legal Drama

JANET KING

SERIES 1: THE ENEMY WITHIN

MAKES U.S. PREMIERE BEGINNING MONDAY, MARCH 14, 2016

“Marta Dusseldorp is effortlessly cool as Janet King, a fully developed female character

that we don’t see often enough on our screens.” –The Hoopla

“Sharp, well-paced and atmospheric, Janet King is a compelling crime drama” –The Hoopla

“Intriguing and pacy… Marta Dusseldorp is again faultless in the title role” —Sunshine Coast Sunday

“Marta Dusseldorpis stunning” – After Ellen

Silver Spring, MD – Beloved Australian actress Marta Dusseldorp (A Place to Call Home, Jack Irish opposite Guy Pearce) stars in the gripping, new legal drama Janet King, Series 1: The Enemy Within making its U.S. Premiere on Emmy®-nominated Acorn TV beginning Monday, March 14, 2016 with its first two episodes, followed by a new episode every Monday through April 25. The 8-part Australian series focuses on the life of Janet King, a senior crown prosecutor. Determined to prove she still has her edge, Janet returns from maternity leave to find her workplace even more demanding than when she left. She quickly becomes involved in a high-profile and controversial case, making several enemies throughout her search for the truth - enemies that will threaten her career, family, and ultimately her life. Janet King co-stars Vince Colosimo (The Great Gatsby, Jack Irish) as Chief Superintendent Jack Rizzoli and Aimee Pedersen as Janet’s life partner, Ashleigh Larsson. Available at Acorn.TV and on a variety of devices, Acorn TV is the premier streaming service for world-class television from Britain and beyond from RLJ Entertainment (NASDAQ: RLJE). The international distributor is DCD Rights Ltd.

Janet King (Marta Dusseldorp) returns from a year's maternity leave to find a very different Department of Public Prosecutions. Under growing political pressure, director Tony Gillies (Peter Kowitz,Crownies) has formed an uneasy alliance with his police counterpart, Chief Superintendent Jack Rizzoli (Vince Colosimo), and Janet's pre-eminence as Senior Crown Prosecutor is threatened by rising star Owen Mitchell (Damian Walshe-Howling,Underbelly), a former police prosecutor, willing to cut corners to win high-profile cases.

When Janet falters in her first case against sexual predator, Alex Mareno, (Darren Gilshenan,The Moodys), she pulls out all stops to convict high ranking police officer, Steven Blakely (John Howard,All Saints), for the assisted suicide of his terminally ill wife. As the case against Blakely escalates, a terrible murder is discovered. Janet, her DPP solicitors and the police are propelled into a series of investigations and court actions that, week by week, reveal a complex web of corruption and conspiracy until the first two seemingly unconnected cases collide in a shocking reveal that shakes the police, judiciary, and the government to their core.

Under intense scrutiny from Jack Rizzoli and his political masters, and with the traditional institutions of justice compromised, prosecuting the case becomes a dangerous battle of strategy and betrayal where no one can be trusted and no tactic is off limits.

A spin-off from the dramedy Crownies, Janet King premiered on Australia’s ABC1 in February 2014. Series 2 recently finished production.

--------------

Comical new celebrity talking heads series discusses…

VERY BRITISH PROBLEMS

U.S. PREMIERE ON ACORN TV

MONDAY, MARCH 28, 2016

Making life awkward for ourselves, one rainy day at a time

Narrated by Julie Walters (Harry Potter films);

Featuring James Corden (Late Late Show), Jonathan Ross (Jonathan Ross Show),

Nigel Havers (Chariots of Fire), and Stephen Mangan (Episodes)

Silver Spring, MD – Following the U.S. Premiere of Marta Dusseldorp’s new legal drama Janet King, Emmy®-nominated Acorn TV debuts the U.S. Premiere of the hilarious series Very British Problems on Monday, March 28, 2016. Narrated by Julie Walters (Harry Potter films, Indian Summers, Brooklyn) and featuring a heavy dose of British humor, the three-episode 2015 series sees some of Britain’s most famous faces sharing their struggles with the endless capacity for social awkwardness that comes with being British. Very British Problems originated from an extremely popular and very funny Twitter account, @SoVeryBritish, which has 1.2 million followers. Available at Acorn.TV and on a variety of devices, Acorn TV is the premier streaming service for world-class television from Britain and beyond from RLJ Entertainment (NASDAQ: RLJE). The show’s international distributor is DRG.

Very British Problems features contributions from British celebrities James Corden (The Late Late Show, Into the Woods), talk show host Jonathan Ross, professional cricketer Freddie Flintoff, actors Nigel Havers (Chariots of Fire), Jimmy Akingbola (Arrow), and Stephen Mangan(Episodes), author Grace Dent, comedians Nathan Caton and Rob Beckett, as well as insights from non- Brits Rich Hall (Saturday Night Live) and comedian Aisling Bea.

Why can Brits be furious enough to tut, but shudder at the thought of complaining? And how come they are inherently able to decipher the unwritten codes and riles of British behavior that the rest of the world doesn’t understand or even know about?

Very British Problems discusses a wide variety of subject matters, including office politics, clothes shopping, the weather, waiter woes, queues, commuting, and British hospitality, among many others.

--------------

Most recently, Acorn TV has featured the U.S. Premieres of Martin Clunes in Doc Martin, Series 7, ITV thriller Black Work, HBO Europe’s Umbre, New Zealand detective series The Brokenwood Mysteries, Series 2, tech series Gadget Man, Series 1-4, The Trials of Jimmy Rose starring Ray Winstone, Aussie period drama A Place to Call Home, Season 3, BBC’s Prisoners’ Wives, British supernatural thriller Midwinter of the Spirit, Irish Western Dominion Creek, Canadian cop drama 19-2 (Jan. 18-Mar. 14), New Zealand dramedy Nothing Trivial (Feb. 1), Liberty of London (Feb. 8), Suspects, Series 1 & 2 (Feb. 22 and 29); Janet King, Series 1: The Enemy Within starring Marta Dusseldorp (Mar. 14 – Apr. 25); and Very British Problems (Mar. 28).

Given the limited broadcast options for U.S. viewers to watch first rate international programs, Acorn TV offers U.S. fans the opportunity to not only stream many of their favorite series but, more importantly, discover new and classic programs previously unavailable to U.S. audiences. Acorn TV adds new programs every week and features a deep library of mysteries, dramas, documentaries, and comedies with no set end dates. Acorn TV offers a free 30-day trial and thereafter is just $4.99/month or $49.99/year. To watch Acorn TV’s upcoming premieres, please register at the press watch site: http://press.rlje.net

Chad Campbell | RLJ Entertainment | Sr. Director, Publicity

301.830.6203 | CCampbell@rljentertainment.com