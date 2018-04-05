Wohler Offers iAM Series Monitoring Options For Both Traditional and IP Signals at NAB 2018

LAS VEGAS, APRIL 5, 2018 - Wohler Technologies, a leading manufacturer of video, audio and data monitoring solutions, will be demonstrating its latest audio and video monitoring technologies at NAB 2018 (Booth N3424). Ideal for complex monitoring environments, Wohler's IP signal monitoring products include the iAM-MIX, iAM-AUDIO and iAM-VIDEO, providing a number of multichannel audio and video monitoring and metering options to meet a wide range of customer requirements.

"As a company, Wohler consistently tries to provide updates to existing broadcast solutions to keep up with evolving industry standards and customer needs," says Kim Templeman-Holmes, vice president of sales, Wohler. "We are looking forward to NAB and having the opportunity to demonstrate these updates to our innovative iAM Series platforms."

The overall variety of audio and video metering options supported by the iAM Series includes analog, AES3 and MADI inputs, and options for VoIP formats (SMPTE 2110, SMPTE 2022 and MPEG2 TS), AoIP formats (Dante, Ravenna, AES67), 3G/HD/SD-SDI as well as a growing range of additional I/O options via its small form-factor pluggable (SFP) interface. All iAM Series products use SFP slots to enable simple adaptation of interfaces and a wide selection of signal I/O.

All iAM Series monitors incorporate high-quality hardware with powerful upgradable software components combined with an on-board Web server allowing multiple units on the same network to be monitored, controlled and updated via a browser-based user interface and via API calls from 3rd party connected devices.

iAM-MIX features an ultra-intuitive front-panel control surface for multi-channel mixing and monitoring, which is especially ideal for non-technical operators that require auditory monitoring from a range of sources. With eight- or 16-channel control out-of-the-box, iAM-MIX also integrates with popular A/V routers to push and pull channel-name data, and provide other API controls.

The iAM-AUDIO incorporates an improved and more sensitive touch-panel interface to allow intuitive command and control of the unit, combined with rich data displays and Wohler's world-renowned audio monitoring. The iAM-AUDIO introduces I/O options, including Dante and Ravenna(tm. iAM-VIDEO adds video monitoring to the Series. iAM-VIDEO is equipped to monitor SMPTE 2110, SMPTE 2022-6, MPEG2/4 TSoIP, MPEG2/4 TSoASI, and more.

Wohler is also showcasing its complete set of traditional offerings for essential monitoring in a wide range of production environments. These include the AMP1-16-M, AMP1-8-M, AMP1-2SDI, Wohler's 8-channel series and the 16-channel, AMP1 and AMP2-16V series.

Information about Wohler and its product portfolio is available at www.wohler.com.

About Wohler Technologies Inc.

Wohler Technologies started out more than 30 years ago, with the creation of the industry's first in-rack audio monitoring product. Fast forward to today and the company has expanded to developing high-quality, award-winning solutions for advanced monitoring of video, audio, and data. Together, Wohler's cost-effective solutions ensure reliable signal monitoring and correction in multiple form factors.

Based in Hayward, California, Wohler counts many of the world's finest broadcast, motion picture and production facilities among its customers. More information about Wohler is available at www.wohler.com.

All trademarks appearing herein are the property of their respective owners.

