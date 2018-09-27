Wisycom is at The Core of Soundfish’s RF System Workflow

MILAN, ITALY, SEPTEMBER 27, 2018 – In just a short time since its launch last year, production sound company Soundfish has made quite a name for itself in the Italian reality TV market. With credits that range from Italia’s Got Talent and The Apprentice to The Great Italian Bake Off and MasterChef Italy, the Soundfish team works on both studio and ENG programs, using a vast array of Wisycom professional RF solutions to achieve an ideal sound.

Chosen by Soundfish’s trio of principals, Matteo Olivari, Giacomo Avanza and Daniele Turi, who each worked as freelancers for more than 15 years, Wisycom has been the company’s go-to option for RF on all of its productions. So much so that the team has a Wisycom arsenal that includes nearly every solution, with transmitters, receivers, antennas and more.

“We always plan out our productions around our RF, and Wisycom is the backbone of our system,” says Olivari. “The MCR42 is modular with both standalone and slot-in formats, so we can incorporate it into either our ENG bags or rack setups. No matter the application, the best part about Wisycom is that it works. It works in simple environments and crowded RF settings, and it works in huge studio setups with shared ISO frequencies.”

For the Soundfish team, the Wisycom gear offers the flexibility necessary to take them from the field to the studio. “We really appreciate the MCR42 receivers,” adds Avanza. “Not only for the wideband, true diversity and dual-channel capabilities, but also because they are extremely light. That’s very important when you have six of them, plus a lot of other gear and cables, on your shoulders all day long.”

The full lineup of Wisycom gear deployed by Soundfish also includes MTP40S and MTP41 Wideband Bodypack Transmitters, MAT288 Diversity Matrix Combiners, SPL218 AW Broadband Splitters, MTB40S Wideband Plug-In Transmitters, MPR30-ENG and MPR52-ENG Compact True Diversity Receivers, and BAA Wideband Antenna Boosters with associated accessories. Depending on the application, the team pairs its Wisycom products with Sound Devices recorders, Dante AoE protocols, PSC power distribution systems and multi-splitters, Betso timecode trans-receivers, Yamaha QL5 digital mixers, and Sennheiser, Sanken, Countryman and Schoeps microphones.

Another standout feature of Wisycom for the Soundfish team has been the intergap frequencies preset group of the MTP40S, which enables them to conserve battery by changing the power output from 50mW to 10mW. This is especially useful in their region, which has a crowded RF due to an abundance of wireless microphones, and thus often leads to overheated transmitters with competitor brands. Conversely, the team can also switch the power output to 100mW to increase the signal’s range and reliability for productions that are covering long distances.

“The biggest advantage of using Wisycom is the quality, flexibility and versatility of its products,” adds Turi. “The company has a way of thinking and developing products that is always one step ahead of its competitors. The shortcuts to change frequencies or audio settings are amazing. The software is very easy to use and the possibility to store different presets is very important to our workflow. The audio quality of the gear represents the content and emotion of the script, and that translates well for television and film. Using Wisycom, and our other professional products, we are able to ensure the highest quality audio for every production.”

Turi goes on to recognize that Wisycom has launched a wide assortment of solutions aimed at benefitting sound operators. “They were the first to introduce broadband operation up to 240 MHz in a true diversity receiver and the first to offer multi-compander compatibility with other brands. The company was also the first to introduce fiber solutions and a two-channel diversity receiver with bandwidth up to 790 MHz. I have no doubt that there are more firsts to come, because Wisycom always provides the answers to audio problems, all with amazing, high-quality solutions that work perfectly.”

Like Wisycom, Soundfish offers its clients a passion for audio. Its three founders have a long history within the audio industry that drives their desire to continually improve upon their services through technical research, unique methodology and highly targeted training. Some of the company’s other credits include X Factor Italy, TopGear, Master of Photography, Someone Feed Phil, The Comedians, Lucky Ladies and To Rome for Love.

