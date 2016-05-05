Vistex Records another Successful NAB Show

Los Angeles: April 27, 2016. Vistex, the leading provider of rights management and royalty software solutions to the media and broadcasting industries, took center stage at the NAB Show to demonstrate its industry-leading software solutions.

Organized by the National Association of Broadcasters, NAB Show is the world’s largest annual conference and expo for media and entertainment professionals. The Show offers an ideal stage for technology companies to display their latest innovations for the media and broadcasting industries. Vistex has made a steady flow of innovations over the years, and was eager to present new features in Media Maestro – the company’s flagship media software – and to introduce NAB Show visitors to cpRights, its powerful cloud solution dedicated to independent TV and film distributors, production companies and sales agents for managing contracts, availabilities and sales.

“NAB Show is the only show in the U.S. which can attract all the leading broadcasters and media industry influencers at a single event,” says Amos Biegun, Global Head of Rights and Royalties for Vistex. “A major event like this is the perfect stage for Vistex to present its unparalleled ability to deliver comprehensive end-to-end rights and royalty solutions for the broadcasting industry. We were extremely pleased by the reception we received when meeting clients and prospects, demonstrating both our Media Maestro and cpRights solutions.”

“Rights management has become an increasingly complex part of broadcasting,” Biegun continued. “You need to ensure that you’re protecting your content on the one hand and that your program scheduling is fully integrated and that you have cleared all rights over a large array of platforms and technologies on the other. The media space is perhaps the most complex industry we serve, and this is why we have never missed the NAB Show. It’s a great forum for Vistex to demonstrate how our software provides a direct response to breaking down that complexity.”

About Vistex®

Vistex provides enterprises with solutions that manage pricing, incentive, rebate, royalty and channel programs to enhance business performance while reducing labor and infrastructure costs. The software and services provided by Vistex are optimized by industry to deliver an end-to-end solution for the design, management and administration of the entire spectrum of Go-to-Market® programs. Enterprises are empowered with unprecedented visibility into program performance, and gain deeper insights to better enable fact-based decisions that drive revenue, control cost, minimize leakage, and streamline processes. For more information, visit www.vistex.com.

