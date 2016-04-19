Vistex makes a splash at MIPTV with cpRights

London, UK:April 19, 2016.

Vistex® (UK) the leading provider of rights and royalty software solutions to the music, entertainment and licensing industries returned from its most successful MIPTV to-date. In addition to recent deals with 560 Media and Audio Network, the Counterpoint Suite’s new solution for TV distributors and sales agents, cpRights, was extremely well received.

“There is a clear need for intuitive and collaborative rights management software. The film and TV industry needs its ‘salesforce’ moment for rights management. cpRights delivers this, so we were happy to share and demo at MipTV”, says Phil Bird, Head of Sales in London for Vistex.

cpRights is a cloud-based solution from Vistex that empowers TV distributors and sales agents to respond quickly and intuitively to sales inquiries and manage a variety of sub-rights from series down to individual episodes. The Vistex team spent each day at MIPTV doing product demonstrations for companies from around the globe.

“The cpRights application came to the market early February 2016 and the response from the industry has been resoundingly positive.” added Amos Biegun, Global Head of Rights and Royalties at Vistex, “There is a market clear need that Vistex is leading to address, and we’re excited by the success we’ve had since launching the product.”

About cpRights

cpRights is a powerful cloud solution for managing rights contracts and sales, for independent TV distributors, production companies and sales agents. The solutions enables TV distributors to get real-time, instant visibility into all of their available rights in order to maximize exploitation of all rights dimensions in a simple, modern user experience. For more information, visit us online.

About Vistex®

Vistex provides enterprises with solutions that manage pricing, incentive, rebate, royalty and channel programs to enhance business performance while reducing labor and infrastructure costs. The software and services provided by Vistex are optimized by industry to deliver an end-to-end solution for the design, management and administration of the entire spectrum of Go-to-Market® programs. Enterprises are empowered with unprecedented visibility into program performance, and gain deeper insights to better enable fact-based decisions that drive revenue, control cost, minimize leakage, and streamline processes. For more information, visit www.vistex.com.

